  World Architecture Festival announces Jury for its 2019 Awards

World Architecture Festival announces Jury for its 2019 Awards

World Architecture Festival announces Jury for its 2019 Awards
Courtesy of World Architecture Festival
Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The World Architecture Festival (WAF) has announced some of the most influential names in international architecture as the members of the jury for its 12th awards programme, which is to be held in Amsterdam from 4-6 December 2019.

WAF’s judging panel will consist of 148 architects, critics and industry professionals. Below are just some of the judges already confirmed for this year’s awards programme:

See the full list of confirmed judges here.

WAF is the only architecture awards programme where all shortlisted architects pitch their projects live. On the first two days of the festival, shortlisted entrants will present their projects in front of the WAF judges and audience. Each category has its own judging panel who decide on category winners at the end of each day. On the final day, category winners will present again to a Super Jury, who will decide on the World Landscape, Future Project and Completed Building of the Year Awards.

Entrants for the WAF awards programme are advised to enter the awards by Friday 12 April to receive the discounted early-bird rate, saving 10%. The final entry deadline is Friday 3 May 2019.

WAF and its sister event INSIDE World Festival of Interiors will welcome more than 2,200 architects and designers to Amsterdam for three days of conference programmes, awards, exhibitions and fringe events.

See more:

News Architecture News
