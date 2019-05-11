World
Save this picture!
Spaces Hung Sheng / D&P Associates, © Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

© Spaces Work © Spaces Work © Spaces Work © Spaces Work + 24

  • Architects

    D&P Associates

  • Location

    1F, No. 170, Section 3, Nanjing East Road, Zhongshan District, Taipei, Taiwan

  • Category

    Offices Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Romain Duval

  • Design Team

    Binh Anh

  • Area

    2413.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Spaces Work
© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

Text description provided by the architects. Situated in the booming Zhongshan District, Spaces Hung Sheng is connected to MRT Nanjing Fuxing subway station, while the closest bus station – Nanjing and Longjiang intersection is 100m away. To make full use of such an advantageous location, D&P were requested to turn the 2413 sqm into Taipei's number one choice of co-working office.

© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

Visitors of Spaces Hung Sheng are freelancers, start-ups, and small businesses who need a place that meets their creative needs. It would be best to go with the contemporary industrial design with light-filled, flexible open areas.The goal is to create a home office but away from home. We curated minimalistic interiors with a warm color palette in mind and made wood, the “material that makes people happy”, a dominant material.

© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

As we wanted as many open plans as possible, spaces are divided by wooden bookcases from Alki. Which also serves as an ideal storage and display solution. Various sophisticated decoration, from paintings of iconic figures to plant pots, inhabit these bookcases to provide some healthy distractions.It is worth noting that the soft seating room boast the soothing bamboo pendant lighting from Ay Illuminate. The slight Asian touch should help tone down the stress and anxiety from work. Other safer choices include more elegant, modern options from Tooy, &tradition, etc.

© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

Furnitures from Alki, Viccabre, and a handful of others have this fashionable but not too industrial look that they make us lose touch with nature. Rounded corners and clean cut edges make for an inviting, simple and clean look. They are favored according to the warm color palette for consistency. The design also include a lovely bar counter made from local materials to elevate the calm mood. We believe a hassle free, open bar is vital for a desirable co-working space. It emerges like an oasis in the middle of a desert. Visitors should have no trouble looking for a drink.

© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

Also, an elegant staircase is used to connect the business club to the reserved working space on 1st floor instead of a lifeless elevator. In a nutshell, visitors of Space Hung Sheng may expect a cozy, homely yet professional working space.

© Spaces Work
© Spaces Work

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Spaces Hung Sheng / D&P Associates" 11 May 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913663/spaces-hung-sheng-d-and-p-associates/> ISSN 0719-8884

