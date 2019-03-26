House MP of Riñihue Lake / Del Campo - Labbe

+ 32

Text description provided by the architects. The house MP of Riñihue Lake is located on the northern slope of the lake, on the road that starts at the mouth of the San Pedro River. The challenges of the proposal when knowing the land were several, the first one was of context, since the main view towards Lake Riñihue is in the South face of the house, that is why it was necessary to combine the view towards the South and the taking of light from the north. The second important point was the slope of the land and the presence of two very old oak trees, which left a special place for collective external activities of the house.

The third relevant piece of information was that delivered by the owners, where they wanted equivalent spaces for their accommodation and visits, prioritizing the collective spaces of the house, where the external and internal collective are connected. The program is developed in 160m2, accessed by the level of the rooms of the owners and down to the living and kitchen spaces. In the access you look down in half floor towards these spaces and towards the covered terrace.

The staircase of sections of half floor is joining the programs parallel to the level of the land. The programs of rooms are developed in two floors and the living and and kitchen in a high floor. The materiality of the volume is reminiscent of the southern warehouses, prepared for the climate and with its characteristic simplicity of form. The wood in the intermediate spaces announces the spaces of warmth and protection of the interior.