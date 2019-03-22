COMEX Pavilion / graciastudio

+ 21

Architects graciastudio

Location Alameda Central, Av. Hidalgo s/n, Centro, 06010 Hervidero y Plancha, CDMX, Mexico

Category Pavillion

Author Architects Jorge Gracia

Area 38.5 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Onnis Luque

Design Team Benjamín Huerta, Sara Ackel, Fernando Franco, Eric Villa

Construction Factor Eficiencia

Text description provided by the architects. The installation is based on a low-caliber, self-supporting, prefabricated metal structure. It works based on a circular architectural floor plan whose diameter is seven meters.

This structure is made from ten modules, where each one of them has a panel of recycled COMEX materials on the exterior and reflective surface inside of them.

This pavilion was located in Alameda Central, Ciudad de México during the activities that took place during Festival de Arquitectura y Ciudad Mextrópoli