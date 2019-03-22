World
COMEX Pavilion / graciastudio
  • Architects

    graciastudio

  • Location

    Alameda Central, Av. Hidalgo s/n, Centro, 06010 Hervidero y Plancha, CDMX, Mexico

  • Category

    Pavillion

  • Author Architects

    Jorge Gracia

  • Area

    38.5 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Onnis Luque

  • Design Team

    Benjamín Huerta, Sara Ackel, Fernando Franco, Eric Villa

  • Construction

    Factor Eficiencia
Text description provided by the architects. The installation is based on a low-caliber, self-supporting, prefabricated metal structure. It works based on a circular architectural floor plan whose diameter is seven meters.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan
This structure is made from ten modules, where each one of them has a panel of recycled COMEX materials on the exterior and reflective surface inside of them.

This pavilion was located in Alameda Central, Ciudad de México during the activities that took place during Festival de Arquitectura y Ciudad Mextrópoli 

