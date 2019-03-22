COMEX Pavilion / graciastudio

-
Architects
-
LocationAlameda Central, Av. Hidalgo s/n, Centro, 06010 Hervidero y Plancha, CDMX, Mexico
-
Category
-
Author ArchitectsJorge Gracia
-
Area38.5 m2
-
Project Year2019
-
Photographs
-
Design TeamBenjamín Huerta, Sara Ackel, Fernando Franco, Eric Villa
-
ConstructionFactor Eficiencia
Text description provided by the architects. The installation is based on a low-caliber, self-supporting, prefabricated metal structure. It works based on a circular architectural floor plan whose diameter is seven meters.
This structure is made from ten modules, where each one of them has a panel of recycled COMEX materials on the exterior and reflective surface inside of them.
This pavilion was located in Alameda Central, Ciudad de México during the activities that took place during Festival de Arquitectura y Ciudad Mextrópoli