  7. Nash Tiny House / archimania

Nash Tiny House / archimania

  • 19:00 - 24 March, 2019
Nash Tiny House / archimania
Nash Tiny House / archimania, Courtesy of archimania
Courtesy of archimania

Courtesy of archimania
Text description provided by the architects. Nash Tiny House serves as a weekend home for a couple while visiting their daughter in college. The house is located on unused family property outside of Starkville, MS, and is sited in the exact location as a fishing trailer that belonged to the client’s father. This location takes advantage of a natural clearing in the pines and offers western views of the pond.

Courtesy of archimania
Floor Plans and Section
Courtesy of archimania
Outside of typical living spaces, the client requested a sleeping loft and a prominent porch. The design situates one continuous roof and wall plane, with a single ridge at the sleeping loft, around the volume of interior spaces. The full-length porch sits in the space created between these two elements.

Courtesy of archimania
Materials Daigram
Courtesy of archimania
The plane is clad in galvanized standing-seam metal panels as a regular vertical meter against the sculptural pines and the remaining exterior walls in charcoal corrugated metal panels as a third scale of vertical lines. Metal panels, pressure treated wood, and concrete masonry units were selected as exterior materials for durability and low maintenance required between sometimes infrequent visits.

Courtesy of archimania
archimania
