  House of Light Truss / Ikeda Yukie Ono Toshiharu Architects

House of Light Truss / Ikeda Yukie Ono Toshiharu Architects

  • 21:00 - 21 March, 2019
House of Light Truss / Ikeda Yukie Ono Toshiharu Architects
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

© Koichi Torimura

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Text description provided by the architects. Making the most of a compact space, the second floor took advantage of plentiful sunlight. It features a truss without columns to bring a stout and expanse atmosphere to the gathering space.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

The small tower above the truss lets in light and wind, and the light is reflected along the wooden beams into the room.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura
1st floor plan 1/100
1st floor plan 1/100
© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

The staircase, plastered with reflective material, brings the light from tower down to the private spaces. The reflected light also naturally invites people upstairs, to the gathering space.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

For environmental reasons, recycled particle board and local woods were used. These materials, and the strong truss with impressive gravity, reflect light in a calming way, creating a warm inner space, wrapped by light.

© Koichi Torimura
© Koichi Torimura

Cite: "House of Light Truss / Ikeda Yukie Ono Toshiharu Architects" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913603/house-of-light-truss-ikeda-yukie-ono-toshiharu-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

