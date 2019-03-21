Under / Snohetta

+ 38

Main Contractor BRG Entreprenør AS

Structural Consultant Asplan Viak AS

Consultants on Wave Impact CoreMarine

Fire Consultants Drag AS

Lighting Consultants ÅF Lighting

Acoustic Consultants Brekke & Strand Akustikk AS

Delivery of marine operations Submar Group

Piping and ventilation work ERV AS

Electrical Installations Tratec AS

Marine Biologist Trond Rafoss

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the southernmost point of the Norwegian coastline, where the sea storms from the north and south meet, the project is situated at a unique confluence. Marine species flourish here in both briny and brackish waters to produce a natural abundance in biodiversity at the site. The Snøhetta-designed restaurant also functions as a research center for marine life, providing a tribute to the wild fauna of the sea and to the rocky coastline of Norway’s southern tip.

Lindesnes is known for its intense weather conditions, typically changing from calm to stormy several times a day. Upon arriving at the site, the visitor’s impressions of the unruly outdoors quickly dissolve as they are ushered through into the hushed, oak-clad foyer. Here, rough, wooden finishes and the sweet scent of timber transition into an elegant, oak staircase as one descends into the building. Dark, raw steel railings with brass tube handrails lead downwards to a softer interior as the ceiling surface changes from oak to textile. The warm, welcoming atmosphere inside the restaurant instills a sense of awe and mystery.

As a metaphor for the journey of descent, the color of the textile-clad interior turns darker and more intense the deeper one goes below water. The bespoke textiles stretched over custom acoustic panels, reference the colors of a sunset dropping into the ocean, accompanying one’s passage down the stairs. At the entrance, the ceiling’s neutral color deepens into a sunset pink, intense coral, sea green, and finally culminates in a midnight blue as one arrives at the dining room. The subtle elegance of the finely woven ceiling panels lends a serene ambiance to the building.

Save this picture! © Inger Marie Grini/ Bo Bedre Norge

On the mezzanine level and bar area, where the building touches the sea, a vertical window is cut into the side of the building, extending from above sea level down to the seabed. The window reveals the convergence of sea and air, with the volatile waterline dancing to the intensity of the wind. At the seabed, in the 40-person dining room, lies the panoramic eye of the building. An eleven-meter-wide and 3.4-meter-tall horizontal window offers a visual gateway to the sea and connects the guests to the wildlife outside. The view from the window will evolve gradually throughout the day and seasons, with the color of the water shifting from sapphire blue during a cold winter day, to emerald green in the summer season, when the algae set in.

Save this picture! © Inger Marie Grini/ Bo Bedre Norge

The sophisticated lighting system carefully minimizes the reflectivity of the panoramic window and maximizes the view of sea life outside the restaurant. 380 LED lamps are installed on the ceiling panels, illuminating the dining area with subtle yet pointed light. The light can be easily adjusted to respond to differing light conditions inside and outside the building. The seabed outside will be lit up with artificial lighting during the dark hours, in order to attract fish.

An important focus for the choice of materials has been to vary the types of materials and finishes according to their use and placement in the restaurant. Rougher wood finishes characterize the entrance area and the back of the house, evolving into increasingly refined finishes when moving towards the heart of the building; the dining room. In close collaboration with Hamran, a local carpentry workshop that has cultivated its renowned craftsmanship since 1930, the walls, roof, and floor are all clad in locally harvested Norwegian oak.

Save this picture! © Inger Marie Grini/ Bo Bedre Norge

Under was built on a barge as a concrete tube shell twenty meters from the site. The windows were installed prior to the submersion. During submersion, the structure floated on its own and was delicately moved to its final location by a separate crane and tugboats. Following the submersion, structural work was completed, and the building was bolted to a concrete slab anchored to the bedrock beneath the seabed. In order to ensure a proper connection to the bolts on the concrete slab, the construction team filled the structure with water to make it sink. After ensuring that all bolts were fully tightened, the water was drained away, allowing the interior work to begin.