Garden Restroom / LAAB Architects

Architects
LocationSalisbury Garden, Hong Kong
Category
Area100.0 m2
Project Year2017
Photographs
Authorized PersonRonald Lu & Partners
Design Landscape ArchitectJames Corner Field Operations
Executive Landscape ArchitectSpeirs + Major
Exterior Lighting DesignerSpeirs + Major
Exterior Signage DesignerPentagram
Facade & Structural EngineerArup
Facade & Structural ContractorICGL
Interior ContractorYearfull
Interior Lighting DesignerLightswitch
Managing ContractorNew World Construction
MEP EngineerWSP
Sustainability ConsultantArup Sustainability
ClientsLeisure and Cultural Services Department, HKSARG; New World Development Company Limited
Text description provided by the architects. Garden Restroom is an award-winning public toilet in Salisbury Garden in Hong Kong. Unlike a conventional boxy approach, our toilet design challenges the boundary between public and private space by bringing in natural surroundings (e.g. sunlight) into the washroom while maintaining a sense of privacy to optimize user experience.
We also maintain a coherent experience of Salisbury Garden by borrowing the architectural language of adjacent buildings and using timber fins to design Garden Restroom. The diagonal pitched roof creates a dynamic spatial experience and provides a visual surprise for those standing from afar.
Inside the toilet, we construct a curvilinear wall to create enclosure with a sense of privacy, while concealing light bulbs, speakers, and exhaust fans underneath. Garden Restroom plays the sound of flowing water, users can enjoy a moment of privacy with comfort and ease.
We also document the historical prominence of Tsim Sha Tsui by erecting mosaic murals featuring the historic views of Victoria Harbour and Salisbury Road. We use anamorphic perspective to produce distorted images that can be perceptible only from a certain angle at the entrance. We also document Hong Kong toilet development by illustrating toilet typology behind cubicle doors, such as "Back Alley" and "Vacuum Toilet.”
Outside the Garden Restroom stands a stone-sculpted drinking fountain and a washing basin. The curvilinear shape responds to the profile of Garden Restroom; the dynamic form also caters to different heights of adults and kids. The green plants in the centre provide a relaxing environment for visitors to rest and refresh in the garden.
Garden Restroom has received accolades from various design communities, including the Japan Good Design Award, the DFA Design for Asia Award, and the AIA (International Region) Award.