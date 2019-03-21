World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Switzerland
  5. Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten
  6. 2016
  7. Two Family House / Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten + Angela Waibel

Two Family House / Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten + Angela Waibel

  • 00:00 - 21 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Two Family House / Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten + Angela Waibel
Save this picture!
Two Family House / Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten + Angela Waibel, © Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

© Lucas Peters © Lucas Peters © Lucas Peters © Lucas Peters + 30

Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

Text description provided by the architects. The two maisonette apartments are located in a tree grove at the edge of Zürich. The tree grove is part of a forest arm that permeates through the city. From dense foliage in summer, the location metamorphoses in winter into a snowy scenery with a beautiful creek that flows to the lake of Zürich.

Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

The forest, constraining the layout of the house to a triangular shape, diagonally divides the parcel. To give the house a spacious living space, we used the slope of the parcel to vertically separate the two apartments. Furthermore, the structure features overhangs to enlarge the surface of the upper floors.

Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters
Save this picture!
Sections 1
Sections 1
Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

The lower maisonette occupies the ground floor and the first floor. It is the larger of the two apartments. Due to the slope of the parcel, both the ground floor and first floor have direct access to the surrounding gardens. The upper dwelling takes up the second floor and the attic. The attic consists of a single central room connected to three terraces placed in every corner of the triangular house. 

Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters
Save this picture!
Underground Plan
Underground Plan
Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

The supporting structure is in concrete apart from the attic, which is in timber construction. To enhance the distinctiveness of the building, we have chosen a black timber facade to elegantly contrast with the surrounding nature

Save this picture!
© Lucas Peters
© Lucas Peters

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten
Office
Angela Waibel
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Switzerland
Cite: "Two Family House / Hajnoczky.Zanchetta Architekten + Angela Waibel" 21 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913549/two-family-house-hajnoczkanchetta-architekten-plus-angela-waibel/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream