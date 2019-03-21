Interior DR / Didonè Comacchio Architects

+ 14

Collaborators Arch. Gianmarco Miolo

Cliente Roberto Didonè

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Interior design project for a rural house in the Venetian countryside, built in the early 1900s and restored in the early 2000s. The project, designed for the functional needs and aesthetic tastes of the client, enhances the recycled materials used in the restoration, as the larch beams and the original structural walls in stone and brick, with the use of simple and elegant materials and shades, applied to pure geometric shapes.

The entrance space of the building overlooks a porch and acts as a filter that separates the living room from the kitchen and allows access to the sleeping area via the wooden staircase.

The colors and materials used for the new elements are reduced to an essential vocabulary and specially designed to make the space bright. The paving surface, which extends across the entire ground floor is made of polished oriental stone and becomes the neutral base on which the various furnishing elements are inserted.

The dining / kitchen area is characterized by the large white kitchen and the solid oak table, the latter also used for the kitchen base and the chest.

The living room is characterized by a background of OSB panels backlit by a led strip that gives a soft and indirect light to the room. These panels, placed along the entire length of the historic stone wall, rest on the long concrete shelf that acts as a TV base.

On the upper floor there is the master bedroom where the palette of the materials used on the ground floor is resumed, while the bathroom is covered with gray stone effect stoneware, also used on the floor to obtain a continuity of materials. The mono-materiality of this space is only interrupted by the long wooden shelf which, accentuating the longitudinality of this space, extends towards the large niche shower.