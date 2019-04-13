World
  7. Cochrane Store / Supervoid

Cochrane Store / Supervoid

  • 02:00 - 13 April, 2019
Cochrane Store / Supervoid
Cochrane Store / Supervoid, © Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio
© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio

© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio © Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio © Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio © Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio + 12

© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio
© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio

Text description provided by the architects. How to show and shield at the same time? The project mediates between these two opposite needs in the small space of a jewellery boutique and laboratory located in the historical neighbourhood of Trastevere, Rome.

© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio
© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio

The design focuses on the perimeter of the space, which is articulated through the use of reflective, partially transparent and opaque materials.

Axo A
Axo A

A perforated steel sheet is laminated inside the storefront window glass in order to define a threshold between outside and inside. The perforated steel protects the small interior from the street while a number of cut-outs allow to freely display jewellery on the window.

© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio
© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio

The interior space is articulated trough the combination of mirrors of different colours, the silver travertine stone flooring, stainless steel surfaces and wooden panels. The perception of the real boundaries of the space is challenged through the use of mirrors in the niches and corners, where different materials meet.

© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio
© Giorgio De Vecchi - Gerdastudio

Project location

Supervoid
