World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Extension
  4. Italy
  5. Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten
  6. 2017
  7. Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten

  • 05:00 - 24 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten
Save this picture!
Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten, © Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

© Oskar da Riz © Oskar da Riz © Oskar da Riz © Oskar da Riz + 31

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

Text description provided by the architects. The young owner who bought the Felderhoffarmstead was conscious of its unique nature from the very beginning. The ensemble, consisting of two uniform structures, was built slightly offset and in accordance with the hillside profile. Preserved in pristine condition, it is a prime example of the 'pair farmstead' typical of the slopes of the Eisack valley. The residential house - with its stone-weighted wooden shingle roof and the shed, with its impressive steep thatched roof - are both authentic representations of life in an earlier age.

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

Instead of reconstructing the house immediately, the owner decided to move in first; to take time to acclimatise. This became a period of two years in which the decision was eventually made to conserve the house in its original form. The owner also decided that the shed should retain its original role of housing animals. However, some aspects of modern living were to be incorporated and a balance was sought between contemporary living and historical authenticity. The house/shed ensemble was not be disturbed by the third structure. At the same time, a functional unit was to be built from the old living area and the extension.

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

The topography of the plot offered an opportunity for new living areas partly underground. The new 'brick-shaped' building was designed to directly join the living floor of the existing house below the west-facing terrain, thus connecting old and new. The resulting structure extends in a 'brick' shape from east to west and on the slope side is almost completely hidden within the mountain landscape. Only two skylights lying flush in the meadow point to the hidden underground cubature. Towards the south, however, the building offers a powerful gesture: a concrete frame opens out the groundand the long glass frontage orients the residential area towards the valley.

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

Thanks to the spacious, playfully faceted façade, the new living and sleeping rooms enjoy a spectacularview over the Eisack Valley and the lofty peaks of the Dolomites. Open spaces, generous heights and skylights present an exciting contrast to the delicate and closed fabric of the historic building. The skylights also allow for rooms to be flooded with sun and the geometry creates exciting and open environments. An added bonus is provided by the excellent views of the large larch trees behind the barn.

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

The staircase - which connects the old building with the new, and the garage floor with the residence - represents the intersection between history and modernity. All the materials used give expression to this idea and fit with the surrounding landscape. Natural stone, exposed concrete, steel and wood surfaces are the highly specialised choice made for the project. While the geometric ceiling of exposed concrete imitates the contour of the hilltop removed during construction, extensive use if made of wooden furniture and classic surfaces. The extension of the Felderhof demonstrates how a historic building can be augmented by a modern, high-quality residential component without disturbing the original character of the protected structure. Through this technique, the new extensionand the old building enter into an exciting, complimentary discourse.

Save this picture!
© Oskar da Riz
© Oskar da Riz

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Extension Italy
Cite: "Felderhof House / Pavol Mikolajcak Architekten" 24 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913532/felderhof-house-pavol-mikolajcak-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream