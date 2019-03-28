World
  7. KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter

  • 02:00 - 28 March, 2019
KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

© Åke E:son Lindman

  • Design Team

    Carmen Izquierdo Lazaro, Lena Fagle,Mårten Nettelbladt, Mia Nygren, Andreas Helgesson Gonzaga, Måns Tham, Johanna Redell, Anna Jacobson, Lukas Thiel, Erik Wåhlström, Johan Björkholm, Helen Amundsen, Fredrik Nilsson, Branko Kovacevic, Benjamin Mandre, Susanna Bremberg, Marina Rotolo, Anna-Lisa Pollock, Pau Boluda, Finn Wilkie, Anna Höglund, Paula Stenquist, Alexandra Pripp, Andreas Stålberg, Per Odebeck, Stefan Nilsson, Bengt Hellsten

  • Engineering

    WSP Byggprojektering, Magnus Lundström, Cecilia Vestman

  • Interior design

    Tham & Videgård Arkitekter (design) in collaboration with Skala Inredningsarkitekter

  • Landscape

    Tengbom, Per Qvist, Jens Orback

  • Artist

    Jonas Dahlberg

  • Fire consultant

    Brandskyddslaget, Staffan Bengtsson, Torkel Danielsson

  • Acoustic engineer

    Akustikon, Gunilla Sundin

  • Environmental consultant

    White, Beatrice Kindembe

  • Air/Plumbing

    Incoord, Lars Åke Sterneryd, Mikael Lagerquist, Sylvia Rönneblad, Tord Wallin, Johan Brock

  • Electrical engineer

    WSP Systems, Birger Sundström, Hans Andersson

  • Lighting consultant

    WSP Ljusdesign, Nisse Ericsson

  • Antiquarian

    Antikvariska konsultbyrån, Staffan Nilsson

  • Ground plumbing engineer

    Arnica Markteknik, Anders Larsson

  • Moisture

    WSP Environmental, Niklas Wahl prytz

  • Accessibility consultant

    Jessica Sadjak Framming, Jenny Afvander.

  • Glass advisor

    ACC Glasrådgivare, Per-Olof Carlsson

  • BIM-coordination consultant

    Tyréns, Linus Malm, Gustav Engman

  • Project management

    WSP Management,

  • Furniture planning for KTH

    Skala Arkitekter

  • Electrical engineer for KTH

    Projektel
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Text description provided by the architects. The site on the KTH campus, with its very tangible cultural and historical context and its physical limitations, could be described as the opposite of a blank slate (Tabula Rasa). The new school is inserted into an existing courtyard space with existing pathways and is located adjacent to Erik Lallerstedt’s original and quite monumental brick buildings from the early twentieth century.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman
Plan
Plan
© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

Based on the logic of a free campus layout that encourages movement, the idea is to accommodate and encourage circulation within the building and all around it as a way of thoroughly integrating and anchoring the new school to the site. With its rounded contours and a total of six floors, the school building includes a sunken garden and a roof terrace, while cultivating the character of the courtyard as one continuous space. The deep red CorTen steel exterior relates to the dark red brick of existing buildings.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

The interior is designed to be robust and flexible. Curving walls create a free flow of contiguous space that enhances the sense of openness rather than enclosure. Views and paths are extended through the structure with spatial conditions more akin to a landscape than a traditional institutional building. At the entrance level a series of double height spaces, the atelier and exhibition area, designate a generous main entrance that also doubles as an open lecture hall. It is in the form of a broad passage meandering through the building.

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman

A deep floor plan creates an opportunity of extensive glass use in the surfaces of the facade. It endows the building with a high degree of generality, offering lavish amounts of light and transparency, while maintaining the climate and energy efficiency of the whole building

© Åke E:son Lindman
© Åke E:son Lindman


Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Higher Education Institute Sweden
Cite: "KTH School of Architecture / Tham & Videgård Arkitekter" 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913518/kth-school-of-architecture-tham-and-videgard-arkitekter/> ISSN 0719-8884

