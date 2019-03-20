World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Churches
  4. China
  5. Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. New Bund District Church / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos

New Bund District Church / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos

  • 10:00 - 20 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
New Bund District Church / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos
Save this picture!
New Bund District Church / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos, © Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

  • Collaborators

    Adrian Úbeda, Álvaro Maján, Alexander Jacobson, Eva Castiñeira, Alejandra Salvador, Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Teresa Casbas, Yigun Wang

  • Client

    Shanghai New Bund International Bussiness District Investment (Group) Co,Ltd

  • Consultants

    Pudong Design Institute

  • Renderings

    AS+

  • Model

    Yi Zhao Model
Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

Text description provided by the architects. The Church is located in the southern corner of the entrance to the new urban development of New Bund, located south of the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai. This unique location makes the project the natural gateway to the international residential area of ​​the new district, as well as part of a linear park that runs along the Huangpu River, in accordance with urban planning. The proximity of the infrastructures of the subway to the west conditions the geometry of the plot and endows it with a marked longitudinal character.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

The configuration of the project segregates the secular and religious functions through a covered passage that emphasizes access to the temple and enables the necessary ventilation of the interior spaces. In combination with this lower step, the triangular bell tower enhances the role of the Church as a landmark on an urban scale. 

Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

The central space of the ensemble, the main chapel, emphasizes its symbolic character as a community space by integrating, in the form of a diaphanous auditorium, optimal acoustic and visual features thanks to a balanced volume-surface relationship.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

In contact with the park there is a monumental public staircase that gives access to the ecclesiastical services of the upper floor and that leads the visitor, through a serpentine ascent, to the garden roof of the building: a natural belvedere over the park and the Huangpu river that reminds us of the historical tradition of accessible roofs in European cathedrals such as Milan, Barcelona or Paris.

Save this picture!
© Zhang Yong
© Zhang Yong

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Religious Architecture Worship Churches China
Cite: "New Bund District Church / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos" [Iglesia en el distrito de New Bund / Ábalos + Sentkiewicz arquitectos] 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913499/new-bund-district-church-abalos-plus-sentkiewicz-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream