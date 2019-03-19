Kengo Kuma's Stacked Timber Museum in Turkey Opens in June

The Odunpazari Modern Museum (OMM) by Kengo Kuma and Associates will open in June 2019, situated in Eskişehir, a university town in the northwest of Turkey. The OMM will feature an internationally significant collection of modern and contemporary art, showcased within a scheme designed by the architect behind the recently-completed V&A Dundee.

The 4,500-square-meter scheme is defined by a distinctive stacked timber design, drawing inspiration from Odunpazari’s traditional Ottoman wooden cantilevered houses that are synonymous with the district, and pays homage to the town’s history as a thriving wood market. Along with several other city museums in the surrounding area, OMM will create a museum square and public meeting place in the town.

+ 7

Split over three levels, the scheme entices visitors on a journey through a variety of exhibition spaces, with large spaces on the ground level echoing the rhythm and scale of the urban context, and smaller rooms on the upper floors housing smaller-scale works. At the center, a skylit atrium allows natural light to permeate the building.

At the heart of this project was a desire to create a link between people and art. We wanted the building to carry the history and memory of the town, to resonate both on a human scale and with the unique streetscape of Odunpazari, which passing through is a special experience in itself. We very much look forward to seeing the public enjoy and interact with the building.

-Yuki Ikeguchi (Partner) / Kengo Kuma (Founder), Kengo Kuma and Associates

News via: Kengo Kuma and Associates