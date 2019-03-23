World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United States
  5. Andrew Franz Architect
  6. 2017
  7. Hill Office / Andrew Franz Architect

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Hill Office / Andrew Franz Architect

  • 02:00 - 23 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hill Office / Andrew Franz Architect
Save this picture!
Hill Office / Andrew Franz Architect, © Eric Laignel
© Eric Laignel

© Eric Laignel © Eric Laignel © Eric Laignel © Eric Laignel + 12

    • Project and Cost Manager

      Gardiner & Theobald

    • Structural Engineer

      Robert Silman Associates

    • MEP Engineer

      AMA Consulting Engineers

    • Lighting Designer

      SBLD Studio

    • Acoustical Design

      Longman Lindsey

    • AV/IT/Security Consultant

      Labrador Technology

    • Code Consultant

      Outsource Consultants

    • Fitness Center Design Consultant

      Thewright Fit

    • Food Service Consultant

      Romano Gatland

    • Construction Manager/GC

      SPK Lewis, Inc
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel

    Text description provided by the architects. In a double-height penthouse of a 1913 Beaux Arts building near Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood, a former publisher’s executive suite is restored and modernized as a connected and transparent workplace. Designed for openness and collaboration, the space balances centrally located open areas with a variety of more intimate areas. A new, floating bridge connects two sides of the historic mezzanine floor, facilitating encounters, while a wide stair becomes a place for gatherings. Circulation paths intersect with different programmatic areas, encouraging movement while also generating happenstance meetings and exchanges of ideas.

    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel
    Save this picture!
    Floor plans
    Floor plans
    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel

    The views and abundant daylight are celebrated and democratized; perimeter areas are activated for collective use, corner offices are eliminated, and workstations are gathered at the heart of the space. Glazed meeting rooms clad in carved wood louvers along the perimeter diffuse strong southern sunlight while maintaining views. Rich, textured materials, a diverse mix of vintage and new furnishings, and extensive plantings were selected to bring a sense of human personality to the workspaces.

    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel
    Save this picture!
    Diagram
    Diagram
    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel

    To revive the open work hall character, an extensive and sensitive restoration was performed, removing partitions and infilled floor areas that had been added over the years. One critical challenge was to maintain the square footage while bringing back the volume's original open proportions. The solution extends the historic mezzanine to a third side of the open space and adds the floating bridge at the other side of the plan, without infringing on the historic fabric. The result establishes connectivity, opens up views, and brings natural light deep into the space for all to enjoy.

    Save this picture!
    © Eric Laignel
    © Eric Laignel

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Andrew Franz Architect
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation United States
    Cite: "Hill Office / Andrew Franz Architect" 23 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913458/hill-office-andrew-franz-architect/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream