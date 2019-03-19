World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. Brazil
  5. Bacco Arquitetos Associados
  6. 2010
  7. Bar Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

Bar Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Bar Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados
Save this picture!
Bar Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados, © Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

© Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello © Ana Mello + 22

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

Text description provided by the architects. This project responds to the demand for renovation and expansion of the existing bar, next to the football field.

Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Previously, there was a small kiosk displayed among a group of trees on the site. Due to the limited space available, the proposal had as an initial premise the division of the new program into two floors. The kitchen develops on two levels and remains connected by means of a mountaineering.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The upper floor is aligned with the floor of the existing grandstand and therefore extends the visual field to the playing field. Because it is a narrow area between several large trees, more attention has been paid to the roof system.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

The idea was to lift the project without damaging the existing large trees, so we opted for the use of a tensioned structure that shelters the entire volume of the restaurant with its shade.

Save this picture!
© Ana Mello
© Ana Mello

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Bacco Arquitetos Associados
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete Fabric

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Bar Brazil
Cite: "Bar Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados" [Bar do Futebol Clube Pinheiros / Bacco Arquitetos Associados] 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. (Trans. María Francisca González) Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913446/bar-futebol-clube-pinheiros-bacco-arquitetos-associados/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream