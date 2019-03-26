World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Italy
  5. ITS Studio
  6. 2018
  7. HUB / ITS Studio

HUB / ITS Studio

  • 01:00 - 26 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
HUB / ITS Studio
Save this picture!
HUB / ITS Studio, © Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

© Francesco Mattuzzi © Francesco Mattuzzi © Francesco Mattuzzi © Francesco Mattuzzi + 28

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

Text description provided by the architects. Located  on the edge of the consolidated city nearby Tiburtina railway station, the new building is meant to be a workplace open to contemporary society issues and new technologies.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

The building - which is it’s headquarters, together with the branch Parallel Digital devoted to BIM management, is the first step of a larger urban renewal over a 5000 square meters former industrial area : the plan foresees the refurbishment of some existing buildings, others will be demolished and new volumes will be realized to host start-up companies, innovative businesses and fab-labs.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

Through the design of the common areas, the urban plan is conceived to favor encounters between users, so as to nurture the dynamics of exchange at the basis of innovation : it’s new headquarters aims to act as a connector for various entrepreneurial realities.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi
Save this picture!
3D view / Plan / Section
3D view / Plan / Section
Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

The three storey building is located on an uphill secondary road, 10 meters higher than the main street from which it emerges as a landmark of this odd portion of the city, still in search of its own post-industrial identity.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

The new construction is located above a complex fabric of tuff caves, dating back to the nineteenth century, that were used as shelter during the Second World War.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

The project was used by it’s as a case study both for the full BIM process management  (awarded in 2017 with the BIM & DIGITAL Award) and the prefabrication process.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

This approach allowed to drastically reduce the construction time to 6 months, including the micropiles foundations, guaranteeing the control of the technical quality of the building and its costs. Also, the building achieves high energy saving standards: photovoltaic panels on the roof allow to reach the goal of zero consumption. The structure is in wood; the bearing walls in Xlam mounted in 4 weeks. The external coating is aluminum. The study of the facades made it possible to optimize the modularity of the panels and to insert variations in texture and size in order to obtain a precious and industrial aesthetic at the same time.

Save this picture!
© Francesco Mattuzzi
© Francesco Mattuzzi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ITS Studio
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings Interiors Architecture Offices Interiors Sustainability Italy
Cite: "HUB / ITS Studio" 26 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913436/hub-its-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream