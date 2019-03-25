Call for Submissions: National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition

Design Challenge

On June 12, 2016, the largest and deadliest act of violence affecting LGBTQ+ people, and one of the deadliest terrorist attacks by a single gunman in modern American history occurred at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. A total of 49 people’s lives were taken that night, 68 others were injured, and hundreds were left permanently affected by the trauma.

In the aftermath, the Orlando community and the world came together to prove that love will overcome fear and hatred. Under this banner, the onePULSE Foundation, an educational nonprofit, was created to memorialize this tragedy and ensure that Pulse’s legacy of love, acceptance, and hope will never be lost.

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition challenges architects across the globe to create an iconic memorial and museum on the site of the Pulse nightclub and nearby properties. This project will also include a pedestrian pathway, called Survivors Walk, that will trace the three-block journey many victims and survivors took the night of the tragedy to get to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The National Pulse Memorial will be a sanctuary of hope and healing; the Pulse Museum will educate, enlighten, inspire reflection, and start conversations that will change mindsets. Survivors Walk will be an open public space that tells the Pulse story and have a positive urban impact. These three distinct elements will be integrated into one recognizable destination. The National Pulse Memorial & Museum will be a tribute to all those affected, will engage and educate visitors from around the world, and will serve as a catalyst for positive change.

Competition Format

The National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition is an open, international, two-stage design competition run by the leading independent architect selection firm, Dovetail Design Strategists.

Stage I: Request for Qualifications invites architects from around the world to form and lead a visionary, multi-disciplinary team with urban designers, landscape architects, exhibition designers, and artists. Upon evaluation of the RFQ submissions, onePULSE Foundation will select up to six firms and their proposed teams to participate in Stage II.

Stage II: Design Competition invites the selected, shortlisted teams to develop a concept design for the project. An honorarium of $50,000 will be paid to each of the shortlisted teams who have met onePULSE’s Stage II requirements, payable upon selection of a winning team.

There will be a public exhibition of the shortlisted design team submissions in September 2019 at the Orange County Regional History Center in Orlando, Florida, and an opportunity for the public to share their comments. There will be a digital exhibition of the shortlisted teams’ proposals on the onePULSE competition website.

In October 2019, a winning design team will be selected by a Jury that includes: Mayra Alvear, Victim’s Liaison, Mother of Amanda Alvear, Task Force Advisory Council, onePULSE; Mark Cosgrove, Board of Trustees, onePULSE, Partner, Capital Strategies; Earl Crittenden, Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE; Gray Robinson, P.A.; Yolande Daniels, Principal, studioSUMO; Mayor Jerry Demings, Orange County, Florida; Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orlando, Florida; Teresa Jacobs, School Board Chair, Orange County Public Schools, former Orange County Mayor; George A. Kalogridis, Vice Chair, Board of Trustees onePULSE, President, Walt Disney World; Hilary Lewis, Board of Trustees onePULSE, Chief Curator & Creative Director, The Glass House; Ricardo J. Negron-Almodovar, Survivor, Service Legal Coordinator, Latino Justice Southeast Office; Barbara Poma, Owner, Pulse Nightclub, Founder & CEO of onePULSE; Andrew Snyder, Board of Trustees, onePULSE, S.V.P., Orlando Health; Laurinda H. Spear, Co-Founder, Arquitectonica, Principal, ArquitectonicaGEO; Sarah Whiting, Dean, Rice University School of Architecture, Principal WW Architecture; Susanna Sirefman, Competition Director and Jury Advisor, President, Dovetail Design Strategists.

The competition website and downloadable RFQ are available in both English and Spanish.

Competition Schedule

Stage I: Request for Qualifications March 25, 2019 RFQ Release April 30, 2019 Qualifications Due 3 p.m. EST Late May, 2019 Shortlist Announced

Stage II: Design Competition (for invited Shortlist only)

Late May 2019, Design Brief Release; October 2019, Winning Team Announced

Submit/Website: One Pulse Foundation

Title: National Pulse Memorial & Museum International Design Competition

Type: Open, international, two-stage

Organizers: Dovetail Design Strategists, LLC

Price: Free

Submission Deadline: April 30, 2019 3 p.m. EST