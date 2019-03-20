Tulum Arts Festival Takes on Ecoculture in Mexico

Save this picture! Art With Me, Tulum Ecoculture Festival. Image © Peter Ruprecht

Arts & ecoculture festival Art WIth Me has announced the 2019 program in Tulum, Mexico. The community driven event combines art, music, cultural experiences and workshops while building awareness around environmental issues. The festival features over 100 art exhibits, large scale installations, and interactive art experiences. The program is focused around the core mission of bringing ecological awareness, sustainability, and waste management to Tulum and beyond.

+ 11

Save this picture! Art With Me, Tulum Ecoculture Festival. Image © Phoebe Montague Photography

This year's programming includes talks with Tulum's local environmentalists and national leaders, educational upcycling art workshops, and virtual reality installations on plastic pollution and recycling. The Art WIth Me festival features over 300 different events and activities taking place with art installations and workshops at partner hotels, sunset sessions, concerts and late night events. As the festival team states, while Tulum remains an ecological refuge from over-development, its accelerated growth has expedited the need for immediate consideration and resolution of environmental concerns.

Save this picture! Art With Me, Tulum Ecoculture Festival. Image © Peter Ruprecht

The festival's Care With Me program acts year round and has hosted six beach cleanups, recycles 40% of the festival’s waste stream, hosts events to identify actions to be carried out around solid waste, and formed a National Alliance with 30 NGOs to ban single-use plastic in México. Specific highlights from the festival this year include eco films from Earth X, the chance to create an Eco-Collective art piece with festival attendees and members of the community, helping to plant a new urban garden with Huerto Roma Verde experts from Mexico City, a Rain Opening Ceremony from Mayan elders, a collective market of Tulum's art, Mayan handicrafts and local eco products, and virtual reality pieces on plastic pollution and recycling by BioHogar.

Save this picture! Art With Me, Tulum Ecoculture Festival. Image © Peter Ruprecht

2019 festival goals include implementing education and communication programs to teach people how to reduce and sort their waste, installation and activating 12 collection centers in the urban area of Tulum with one center each month for a year, supporting the creation of the Recycling Center of the Municipality, planting and maintain an Urban Garden at Tulum’s Casa de Cultura, and educating tourists on how to become environmentally aware. More information about Care With Me can be found on online and tickets to attend the festival can be found here.

This year Art WIth Me takes place from April 24-28.