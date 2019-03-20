World
House 49 / Atelier Waterside

  • 23:00 - 20 March, 2019
House 49 / Atelier Waterside
House 49 / Atelier Waterside, © Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

2F. Image © Chao Zhang
Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
1F. Image © Chao Zhang
Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang

  • Architects

    Atelier Waterside

  • Location

    Tongfu East Road, Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Lead Architects

    Yang Liu

  • Delegator

    Jianlin Zhu, Jiawen Liu

  • Area

    27.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang

  • Structural Form

    Concrete Frame Structure

  • Main Material

    Concrete, Latex paint, Terrazzo,Washed stone,Glass
2F. Image © Chao Zhang
2F. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. House site is located in downtown Guangzhou, home lane. The 3m x 9m narrow base is close to the neighbors, and the east-west orientation makes the external conditions even worse. The client is a couple of young artists who wish to have two bedrooms and a low cost.

Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang
Exterior. Image © Chao Zhang

We hope to build a home that is resistant to heat, humidity and can be found in a chaotic city, allowing residents to get in touch with the sun, the wind, the rain, and the plants under the shelter of this home.

1F. Image © Chao Zhang
1F. Image © Chao Zhang
Perspective Section
Perspective Section
1F. Image © Chao Zhang
1F. Image © Chao Zhang

The design encloses the boundaries of the new building in the original building's outline, and the exterior of the building uses the method of washing stone to try to integrate the building into the surrounding environment. The courtyard and the patio are respectively arranged in front of and behind the relatively closed house.

3F. Image © Chao Zhang
3F. Image © Chao Zhang

These are connected in series with the internal gap to form a flowing semi-outdoor space, which can provide light and ventilation as well as visual privacy for the residents. It is hoped that residents will feel the sense of shelter from the entire home, whether in the bathroom, in the bedroom or in the kitchen, but also in the interior of the home.

2F. Image © Chao Zhang
2F. Image © Chao Zhang

In addition to the air conditioning in the two bedrooms, the louver and the open skylights that other residents can use to adjust the indoor microclimate to cope with external changes.

3F. Image © Chao Zhang
3F. Image © Chao Zhang
4F. Image © Chao Zhang
4F. Image © Chao Zhang

Project location

About this office
Atelier Waterside
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing China
Cite: "House 49 / Atelier Waterside" 20 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913384/house-49-atelier-waterside/> ISSN 0719-8884

