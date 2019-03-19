INC Architecture & Design Pays Homage to Classical Architecture in New Brooklyn Condo

INC Architecture & Design has launched sales on their first Brooklyn development, Parlour, a 12-story boutique-sized residential building situated between the historic Park Slope and Gowanus.

The project's distinctive design honors classical architecture with a series of grand arches, laid across a pale brick facade. Inspired by the Roman Colosseum, the labyrinths of Xavier Corbero’s home, and Prospect Park’s arched bridges, Adam Rolston, principal of INC Architecture & Design, wanted to bring back the “ancient rhythm and romanticism” of classical facades and nestle them into a contemporary context.

The building’s elegant design is the result of INC’s nod to traditional townhouses, mixed with modern-day craftsmanship. Open floor plans, high ceilings, large arched windows, and well-lit interiors are complemented with stone, oak, marble, and brass details. Thanks to its arched facade, each apartment is offered a panoramic view of Brooklyn’s skyline.

With a total of only 19 residences, the building offers 16 half-floor condos, and three full-floor penthouses, all with at least one private terrace or balcony. Each apartment is provided with stone flooring, Italian kitchen cabinetry and Bressia Classico marble counters. As for the building amenities, a fitness center that overlooks the city, children’s playroom and library, rooftop terrace with a full outdoor kitchen, and private storage and bicycle rooms, are all available to accommodate the residents’ comfort and leisure.