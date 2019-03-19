World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. INC Architecture & Design Pays Homage to Classical Architecture in New Brooklyn Condo

INC Architecture & Design Pays Homage to Classical Architecture in New Brooklyn Condo

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
INC Architecture & Design Pays Homage to Classical Architecture in New Brooklyn Condo
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

INC Architecture & Design has launched sales on their first Brooklyn development, Parlour, a 12-story boutique-sized residential building situated between the historic Park Slope and Gowanus.

The project's distinctive design honors classical architecture with a series of grand arches, laid across a pale brick facade. Inspired by the Roman Colosseum, the labyrinths of Xavier Corbero’s home, and Prospect Park’s arched bridges, Adam Rolston, principal of INC Architecture & Design, wanted to bring back the “ancient rhythm and romanticism” of classical facades and nestle them into a contemporary context.

Courtesy of Binyan Studios Courtesy of Binyan Studios Courtesy of Binyan Studios Courtesy of Binyan Studios + 15

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

The building’s elegant design is the result of INC’s nod to traditional townhouses, mixed with modern-day craftsmanship. Open floor plans, high ceilings, large arched windows, and well-lit interiors are complemented with stone, oak, marble, and brass details. Thanks to its arched facade, each apartment is offered a panoramic view of Brooklyn’s skyline.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Binyan Studios
Courtesy of Binyan Studios

With a total of only 19 residences, the building offers 16 half-floor condos, and three full-floor penthouses, all with at least one private terrace or balcony. Each apartment is provided with stone flooring, Italian kitchen cabinetry and Bressia Classico marble counters. As for the building amenities, a fitness center that overlooks the city, children’s playroom and library, rooftop terrace with a full outdoor kitchen, and private storage and bicycle rooms, are all available to accommodate the residents’ comfort and leisure.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Dima Stouhi
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dima Stouhi. "INC Architecture & Design Pays Homage to Classical Architecture in New Brooklyn Condo" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913366/inc-architecture-and-design-pays-homage-to-classical-architecture-in-new-brooklyn-condo/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream