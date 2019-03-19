World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Infrastructure
  4. China
  5. Jing Studio
  6. 2018
  7. East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio

East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio

  • 20:00 - 19 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio
Save this picture!
East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio, © Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

© Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Chao Zhang © Tian Mai + 13

  • Architects

    Jing Studio

  • Location

    Phoenix Road, Tianya , Sanya, Hainan, China

  • Category

    Parking

  • Lead Architects

    Zheng Hu

  • Design Team

    Jieqing Yang, Yunlong Xia, Xin Zhang

  • Client

    Hainan Airlines

  • Cooperator

    CCDI Zhudi Urban Space Design Center

  • Area

    44906.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Chao Zhang, Tian Mai
Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the eastern end of the airport area, with a main road to the north, a internal road to the south, and facing the new-build complex building to the west，the  T3 terminal building to the south. The tusk is to solve the current traffic congestion as well as to expand parking spaces. Due to the growing traffic pressure, the complex building and the parking building are urgently demanded.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

Traffic solution
The plan is to build six-story volume considering the future passenger capacity, building code and parking efficiency. In order toestablish an effective traffic circulation, the building volumes are elevated and connected on the second floor, which release a continuous ground floor space for organizing and dredging functional traffics such us taxis, buses, social vehicles, logistics vehicles etc. The building volume also setback to the airport road on the south side, expanding the length of the lane to meet the needs of the drop off interface.

Save this picture!
Elevation Perspective
Elevation Perspective

Strategy
It took only four months for the construction of the main structure, and two month in use later. As the building was under a limited cost and time, the overall design strategies are as follows: none basement, integrated facade and structure, architecture as landscape.

The soil of the site is mainly coarse sand and sandy clay, which has good bearing capacity and can be used as a natural foundation. The building floors are all above ground, and the structure uses an independent column foundation, to avoid the excavation of the basement.

Save this picture!
© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang

The edge of the slab is thickened to form a flower pond, combined structure and building envelope; the arrangement of the flower pool is arranged in a patchwork manner, creating a vertical greenery for the parking space, and also decorate the building itself as opposite scenery for other buildings.

Using innovative construction processes such as bare concrete and external paint, the building had achieved a decent quality with a limited budget. After the early running-in in the construction of the complex building, the team cooperates skillfully, witch results in a high planarity of the cast-in-place concrete which can achieve fine facade effect through simple brushing.

Save this picture!
© Tian Mai
© Tian Mai

Climate
The double-layer flower pool resists the direct sunlight while provides good ventilation, creating a cool shade area; the abundant soil depth insurances the daily encirclement of the green plant with simple irrigation system, bringing a continuous landscaping to the monotonous parking floor. By inducing nature into the space, created a semi-outdoor functional building, adapt to the tropical maritime climate of Sanya.

Save this picture!
Axon Pratially
Axon Pratially

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Jing Studio
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Infrastructure Transportation Parking China
Cite: "East Parking Building of Sanya Phoenix International Airport / Jing Studio" 19 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913348/east-parking-building-of-sanya-phoenix-international-airport-jing-studio/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

三亚凤凰国际机场东扩停车楼 / 境工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream