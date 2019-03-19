Cabin Rones / Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

+ 31

Architects Sanden+Hodnekvam Architects

Location Steinkjer, Norway

Category Houses

Lead Architects John Sanden and Ingvild Hodnekvam

Area 47.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Design Team John Sanden, Ingvild Hodnekvam and Yngvild Lund

Engineering/Contractor Astra Bygg

Landscape Sanden+Hodnekvam Architect

Consultants Splitkon Massivtre More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The small cabin is located at Rones, 150km north of Trondheim. The site is steep and rough with a view of the fjord. The cabin has a compact footprint which adapts to the landscape and preserves the site and its vegetation.

The main floor is concrete construction with three different levels adapting to the terrain. The concrete base, and the big wooden windows in the front support the second floor; a triangularly shaped volume of cross-laminated timber wrapped in black roofing felt.

The interior is characterized by the raw concrete walls, the polished concrete floor, the wooden windows and the 2nd store all made in pine.

The furnishing is made out of birch plywood. Gutter and other outdoor details are made in untreated copper and will darken with time. The cabin has a sheltering atmosphere with its protective back wall in concrete and its open glass facade facing the fjord.