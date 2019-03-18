Holiday Inn Express Beijing Shougang Silo-Pavilion / China Architecture Design and Research Group

+ 34

Structure Shuyue Wang, Junjie Guo, Yi Ju

Engineering Jing Shen, Jie Hao, Xiujuan Zhu, Xin Meng, Yiqi Zhang, Xuewen Gao, Xu Wang, Xueyu He, Baohua Li, Hui Zhang, Hao Wang

Interior Yang Cao, Ma Mengxue, Zhang Qiuyu, Zhang Yangyang, Li Xiaofei More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! new building with old structure. Image © Hao Chen

“Cangge” – The design of Holiday Inn Express Beijing Shougang Silo-Pavilion was started in November, 2015 and completed in July, 2018. Located in the northern part of the old industrial zone of Shougang, it was transformed from the 1st blast furnace air compression station, the returning coke and ore bunker, the low-voltage power distribution room, the N3-18 transfer station, etc. four industrial buildings into a distinctive boutique hotel. It also provides shifts accommodation services for the staff of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Organising Committee.

The original abandoned and ready-to-be-demolished industrial buildings and their spatial, structural and external morphological features are preserved to the utmost extent. And new structures are inserted into them and stacked several layers to accommodate future functions: the lower long span factory – “Cang” is used as a public Lebensraum, and the upper guest room – “Ge” floats above the factory building. The juxtaposed “Cang” reserved together with the “Ge” superimposed on it, form a strong contrast between the old and new. At the same time, some parts of “Cang” have been added with new components such as metal awnings and outdoor stairs. On the basis of using glass and metal, “Ge” has partially used materials such as wood and other materials with warmth and vitality. All of above help “Cangge” realize a complex and delicate balance between artificial and nature, industry and dwelling, history and future.

Save this picture! original building southwestern aerial view. Image © Xuhang Zheng

The old and new buildings interspersed here create an exciting inner world. The “Cangge” North District was reconstructed from the original 1st blast furnace air compressor station. The east and west gables as well as the end span structures of the original building were preserved. The components of distinctive industrial characteristics such as crane beam, wind-resistant column, inter-column support, air compressor foundation, etc. are dramatically exposed in the public space of the lobby. The new structure is shrunk from the bottom to the upper. The roof skylight diffuses evenly through the transparent film to the circular corridor, making the entire guest room area full of tranquility, and the scattered towering lighting atrium forms a ceremonial “tower” type cavity in “Ge”. The artistic lamps hang down from the skylights, liking a light and empty metal canopy, softening the quiet and tough space form, and forming a vivid contrast with the original rough industrial remains;

The “Cangge” South District was transformed from the returning coke and ore bunker, the low-voltage power distribution room and the N3-18 transfer station. The three sets of huge metal hoppers of returning ore bunker and overhauled stairs are completely retained inside the all-day dining room. The bottom discharge hole of the hopper is transformed into the air conditioning vent and lighting source of the dining space. And the interior of the upper hopper is transformed into a bar, in which the guests enjoy a unique space during the walk. The guest rooms have got deep eaves, which forms an extended horizontal field of view. Leaning on a balcony looking at the distance, people can overlook the Xishi Winter Olympics Plaza and the natural scenery of the distant Mount Shijingshan.

Save this picture! guest rooms public space. Image © Hao Chen

Save this picture! atrium between south and north district. Image © Hao Chen

During the design process, the architect and the structural engineer worked closely together to carry out a comprehensive structural inspection of the original building, and determined the structural treatment plan combining demolition, reinforcement and retention. Thanks to the particle jet technology which is used to clean the exterior coating walls that need to be preserved, the dirt is removed while the traces of history are remained intact.

“Cangge” is one of the most complete preserved old buildings in the Xishi Winter Olympics Plaza. The design respects the authenticity of the industrial remains, continues the historical memory of the old industrial zone of Shougang, and presents the poetry and tension of the place through the collision between the old and new and the interactions in function and form. “Cangge”, once an indispensable node in Shougang's production line, has now become a compelling example of city regeneration and is highly compatible with the sustainable concept of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.