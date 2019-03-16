World
  3. 12 Projects Shortlisted for RIBA East Midlands Awards

12 Projects Shortlisted for RIBA East Midlands Awards

12 Projects Shortlisted for RIBA East Midlands Awards
12 Projects Shortlisted for RIBA East Midlands Awards, Teaching and Learning Building, UoN. Image© Martina Ferrera
Teaching and Learning Building, UoN. Image© Martina Ferrera

Now in the midst of its annual awards program, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 12 projects shortlisted for recognition in its East Midlands district. RIBA has also recently announced its shortlists for new projects in its London, East, North East, and South West districts.

“It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards," said Sam Culling, RIBA East Midlands Chair. "The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.”

Winning projects will be recognized at a ceremony at Nottingham Trent University of 9 May, 2019. 

The RIBA East Midlands shortlisted projects, below (image below project title):

Brackley Town Hall, Northamptonshire / Haverstock

Brackley Town Hall. Image© Tom Pengilley
Brackley Town Hall. Image© Tom Pengilley

Confetti Campus, Nottingham / Allan Joyce Architects

Confetti Campus HQ. Image© Martine Hamilton Knight
Confetti Campus HQ. Image© Martine Hamilton Knight

Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire / Tonkin Liu

Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea. ImageImage courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea. ImageImage courtesy of Tonkin Liu
Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea. Image© Alex Peacock
Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea. Image© Alex Peacock

Hannington Farm, Northamptonshire / James Gorst Architects

Hannington Farm. Image© Ståle Eriksen
Hannington Farm. Image© Ståle Eriksen

Heart for Hathersage, Derbyshire / Architect Studio Gedye with Ares

Heart for Hathersage. Image© Simon Bull
Heart for Hathersage. Image© Simon Bull

Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire / Witherford Watson Mann

Nevill Holt Opera. Image© Hélène Bine
Nevill Holt Opera. Image© Hélène Bine

Northampton International Academy / Architecture Initiative

Northampton International Academy. Image© Luke Hayes
Northampton International Academy. Image© Luke Hayes

Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Nottinghamshire / JDDK Architects

Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre. Image© Sally Ann Norman
Sherwood Forest Visitors Centre. Image© Sally Ann Norman

Stackyard, Derbyshire / James Boon Architects

Stackyard. Image© James Boon
Stackyard. Image© James Boon

Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham / Make Architects

Teaching and Learning Building, UoN. Image© Martine Hamilton Knight
Teaching and Learning Building, UoN. Image© Martine Hamilton Knight

The Octagon – Pavilion Gardens, Buxton / Bench Architects

The Octagon, Buxton. Image© Colin Bundenberg
The Octagon, Buxton. Image© Colin Bundenberg

University of Northampton Learning Hub / MCW Architects

Learning Hub, University of Northampton. Image© Alan Crow
Learning Hub, University of Northampton. Image© Alan Crow
