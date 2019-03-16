12 Projects Shortlisted for RIBA East Midlands Awards

Now in the midst of its annual awards program, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced the 12 projects shortlisted for recognition in its East Midlands district. RIBA has also recently announced its shortlists for new projects in its London, East, North East, and South West districts.
“It’s fantastic to see 12 projects shortlisted for the RIBA East Midlands 2019 Awards," said Sam Culling, RIBA East Midlands Chair. "The quality and range of the schemes selected, including several by regionally-based practices, is testament to the exemplary standard of architecture that this region has to offer.”
Winning projects will be recognized at a ceremony at Nottingham Trent University of 9 May, 2019.
The RIBA East Midlands shortlisted projects, below (image below project title):
Brackley Town Hall, Northamptonshire / Haverstock
Confetti Campus, Nottingham / Allan Joyce Architects
Dancing Flowers of Doe Lea, Derbyshire / Tonkin Liu
Hannington Farm, Northamptonshire / James Gorst Architects
Heart for Hathersage, Derbyshire / Architect Studio Gedye with Ares
Nevill Holt Opera, Leicestershire / Witherford Watson Mann
Northampton International Academy / Architecture Initiative
Sherwood Forest Visitor Centre, Nottinghamshire / JDDK Architects
Stackyard, Derbyshire / James Boon Architects
Teaching and Learning Building, University of Nottingham / Make Architects
The Octagon – Pavilion Gardens, Buxton / Bench Architects
University of Northampton Learning Hub / MCW Architects