The 83 Best New Buildings in London Shortlisted by the RIBA

Save this picture! Coal Drop Yards. Image © Laurian Ghinitoiu

Since 1996, the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has hosted awards for exemplary buildings across the UK by RIBA Chartered Architects and RIBA International Fellows. This year, 83 projects have been shortlisted for the RIBA London Awards from a list of 200 entrants.

Each project will be visited by one of five London juries during the month of April. Winners will be announced at the award ceremony on May 15th at the RIBA headquarters at 66 Portland Place, London. News of the shortlist follows on from similar selections by RIBA South West, RIBA East, and RIBA North East.

Scroll down to see a complete list of the shortlisted architectural works, and find out more information on the official website here.

168 Upper Street / Groupwork

Save this picture! 168 Upper Street / Groupwork. Image Timothy Soar

1A Earl's Court Square / Sophie Hicks Architects

Save this picture! 1A Earl's Court Square / Sophie Hicks Architects. Image Annabel Elston

34 Weymouth Mews / Morrow + Lorraine

Save this picture! 34 Weymouth Mews / Morrow + Lorraine. Image via RIBA

4 Pancras Square / Eric Parry Architects

Save this picture! 4 Pancras Square / Eric Parry Architects. Image Dirk Lindner

6 Broadway Market Mews / Delvendahl Martin Architects

Save this picture! 6 Broadway Market Mews / Delvendahl Martin Architects. Image via RIBA

Albion Works / Chris Dyson Architects

Save this picture! Albion Works / Chris Dyson Architects. Image Peter Landers

Alexandra Palace / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Save this picture! Alexandra Palace / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image Lloyd Winters

Alleyn's School Lower School / Tim Ronalds Architects

Save this picture! Alleyn's School Lower School / Tim Ronalds Architects. Image Paul Riddle

Alwyne Place / Mitzman Architects

Save this picture! Alwyne Place / Mitzman Architects. Image Richard Chivers

Apartment at St Thomas Church / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Apartment at St Thomas Church / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar

Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins

Save this picture! Battersea Arts Centre / Haworth Tompkins. Image Fred Howarth

Beak Street / Stiff + Trevillion

Save this picture! Beak Street / Stiff + Trevillion. Image Nicholas Worley

Bethnal Green Mission Church / Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects

Save this picture! Bethnal Green Mission Church / Gatti Routh Rhodes Architects. Image Jack Hobhouse

Blue Mountain School / 6a Architects

Save this picture! Blue Mountain School / 6a Architects. Image Johan Dehlin

Boiler House / Studio Egret West

Save this picture! Boiler House / Studio Egret West. Image Jack Hobhouse

Boutique Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects

Save this picture! Boutique Office in Paddington / Edward Williams Architects. Image Agnese Sanvito

Branch Place, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects

Save this picture! Branch Place, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Peter Landers

Brentford Lock West Phase 2 / Mæ

Save this picture! Brentford Lock West Phase 2 / Mæ. Image Rory Gardiner

Buckingham Green / Fletcher Priest Architects

Save this picture! Buckingham Green / Fletcher Priest Architects. Image Allan Crow

Burbridge Close / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! Burbridge Close / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg

Camden Mews / bere:architects

Save this picture! Camden Mews / bere:architects. Image Tim Crocker

Channing School Arundel Centre / BuckleyGrayYeoman

Save this picture! Channing School Arundel Centre / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image Dirk Lindner

Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio

Save this picture! Coal Drops Yard / Heatherwick Studio. Image Hufton + Crow

Crossfield Street House / Jonathan Pile Architect

Save this picture! Crossfield Street House / Jonathan Pile Architect. Image Gareth Gardner

Dept W / BuckleyGrayYeoman

Save this picture! Dept W / BuckleyGrayYeoman. Image Matt Chisnall

Drayton Green Church / Piercy&Company

Save this picture! Drayton Green Church / Piercy&Company. Image Jack Hobhouse

Eleanor Palmer Science Lab / AY Architects

Save this picture! Eleanor Palmer Science Lab / AY Architects. Image Nick Kane

Family Commune / Daykin Marshall Studio

Save this picture! Family Commune / Daykin Marshall Studio. Image Nick Guttridge

Great Arthur House / John Robertson Architects

Save this picture! Great Arthur House / John Robertson Architects. Image Peter Cook

Hackney Wick Station / Landot and Brown

Save this picture! Hackney Wick Station / Landot and Brown. Image Wendy Hardie

Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Hawley Primary School / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar

Here East / Hawkins\Brown

Save this picture! Here East / Hawkins\Brown. Image Rory Gardiner

Highgate Bowl / HASA Architects

Save this picture! Highgate Bowl / HASA Architects. Image Simone Bossi

House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd

Save this picture! House in a Garden / Gianni Botsford Architects Ltd. ImageEdmund Sumner

Hoxton Press, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects

Save this picture! Hoxton Press, Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Ioana Marinescu

Kenwood Lee House / Cousins & Cousins Architects

Save this picture! Kenwood Lee House / Cousins & Cousins Architects. Image Alan Williams

Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street / SODA

Save this picture! Kettner's Townhouse and Soho House Greek Street / SODA. Image Richard Chivers

Kilburn Quarter / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands

Save this picture! Kilburn Quarter / Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands. Image Paul Riddle

Lambeth Civic Centre / Cartwright Pickard

Save this picture! Lambeth Civic Centre / Cartwright Pickard. Image Daniel Clements

Lambeth Town Hall / Cartwright Pickard

Save this picture! Lambeth Town Hall / Cartwright Pickard. Image Daniel Clements

LAMDA / Niall McLaughlin Architects

Lanterna, Fish Island Village / Lyndon Goode Architects

Save this picture! Lanterna, Fish Island Village / Lyndon Goode Architects. Image Rory Gardiner

Light Falls / FLOW Architecture

Save this picture! Light Falls / FLOW Architecture. Image Marcela Spadaro

Lomax Studio / CAN

Save this picture! Lomax Studio / CAN. Image Andy Stagg

London Bridge Station / Grimshaw

Save this picture! London Bridge Station / Grimshaw. Image Network Rail

London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre / Sheppard Robson

Save this picture! London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre / Sheppard Robson. Image Alex Upton

London Wall Place / Make Architects

Save this picture! London Wall Place / Make Architects. Image Hufton & Crowe

Mapleton Crescent / Metropolitan Workshop

Save this picture! Mapleton Crescent / Metropolitan Workshop. Image Edmund Sumner

Merano / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners

Save this picture! Merano / Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners. Image Joas Souza

Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! Moray Mews / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg

Music School, King's College School Wimbledon / Hopkins Architects

Save this picture! Music School, King's College School Wimbledon / Hopkins Architects. Image Janie Airey

Neuron Pod / aLL DESIGN

Save this picture! Neuron Pod / aLL DESIGN. Image Jonathan Cole

Ordnance Road / Peter Barber Architects

Save this picture! Ordnance Road / Peter Barber Architects. Image Morley von Sternberg

Periscope House / Groves Natcheva Architects Ltd

Save this picture! Periscope House / Groves Natcheva Architects Ltd. Image Helenio Barbetta

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery / Jestico + Whiles

Save this picture! Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery / Jestico + Whiles. Image Dirk Lindner

Pocket House / Tikari Works

Save this picture! Pocket House / Tikari Works. Image Edmund Sumner

Redchurch Townhouse / 31/44 Architects

Save this picture! Redchurch Townhouse / 31/44 Architects. Image Lewis Khan

Regents Park Estate Infill / Mæ Architects

Save this picture! Regents Park Estate Infill / Mæ Architects. Image Stale Eriksen

Revealing The Charterhouse / Eric Parry Architects

Save this picture! Revealing The Charterhouse / Eric Parry Architects. Image Dirk Lindner

Royal College of Pathologists / Bennetts Associates

Save this picture! Royal College of Pathologists / Bennetts Associates. Image Peter Cook

Royal Opera House Open Up / Stanton Williams

Save this picture! Royal Opera House Open Up / Stanton Williams. Image Nick Hufton

Selfridges Duke Street / David Chipperfield Architects

Save this picture! Selfridges Duke Street / David Chipperfield Architects. Image Simon Menges

Signal Townhouses / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Signal Townhouses / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar

South London Gallery Fire Station / 6A ARCHITECTS

Save this picture! South London Gallery Fire Station / 6A ARCHITECTS. Image Dan Weill

Southbank Centre / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

Save this picture! Southbank Centre / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. Image Hufton+Crow

St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building / John McAslan + Partners

Save this picture! St Paul's Girls' School - Garden Building / John McAslan + Partners. Image Nick Guttridge

Television Centre / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! Television Centre / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Timothy Soar

The Belham Primary School / Haverstock

Save this picture! The Belham Primary School / Haverstock. Image Nick Hufton

The Bower / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Save this picture! The Bower / Allford Hall Monaghan Morris. Image Rob Parrish

The Coal Office / david morley architects

Save this picture! The Coal Office / david morley architects. Image John Sturrock

The Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects

Save this picture! The Colville Estate / Karakusevic Carson Architects. Image Peter Landers

The Magistrates / Gort Scott Architects

Save this picture! The Magistrates / Gort Scott Architects. Image Dirk Lindner

The Ned, City of London / EPR Architects

Save this picture! The Ned, City of London / EPR Architects. Image Anthony Weller

The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects

Save this picture! The Painted Hall / Hugh Broughton Architects. Image James Brittain

The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries / MUMA LLP

Save this picture! The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries / MUMA LLP. Image Alan Williams

The Reed / Cartwright Pickard

Save this picture! The Reed / Cartwright Pickard. Image Diane Auckland

Tintagel House / Stanton Williams

Save this picture! Tintagel House / Stanton Williams. Image Charles Hosea

Tiverton House / Takero Shimazaki Architects

Save this picture! Tiverton House / Takero Shimazaki Architects. Image Anton Gorlenko

Torriano Primary School STEM Lab / Hayhurst and Co.

Save this picture! Torriano Primary School STEM Lab / Hayhurst and Co.. Image Kilian O'Sullivan

Vauxhall Urbanest / Glenn Howells Architects

Save this picture! Vauxhall Urbanest / Glenn Howells Architects. Image Rob Parrish

Westminster Abbey Triforium Project / Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd

Save this picture! Westminster Abbey Triforium Project / Ptolemy Dean Architects Ltd. Image Alan Williams

Whitehall Museum / Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited

Save this picture! Whitehall Museum / Curl la Tourelle + Head Limited. Image Kilian O'Sullivan

Woodside Square / Pollard Thomas Edwards