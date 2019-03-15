World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year

Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year
Save this picture!
Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year, Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM
Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM

MIPM and The Architectural Review have recognized “Wonderwoods” by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti as the overall winner for their Future Projects Award 2019. Developed for client G&S Vastgoed, the twin 90-meter towers in Utrecht, The Netherlands, provide a balance between nature and the city.

The defining feature of the scheme is a living green façade absorbing 5.4 tonnes of CO2 per year, behind which sits a mix of homes, offices, and public facilities. The scheme is one of several projects to win at the 2019 awards, with 16 award categories celebrating the flourishing of nature in the city, seeking to “restore our ability to connect with the natural world as our planet undergoes the largest wave of urban growth in history.”

Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM Aqualuna by 3XN Architects. Image via MIPIM Stockholm Loop by Belatchew Arkitekt. Image via MIPIM Tropicalia by Coldefy & Associés. Image via MIPIM + 16

Wonderwoods is a proposition that brings greenery and nature to the heart of the city, in this case, Utrecht in the Netherlands, a confluence of roads, railways and water routes. In bringing biodiversity to the city center it aims to become the centerpiece of a healthy urban quarter. One tower, designed by Stefano Boeri treats nature as an essential element in architecture. The other by MVSA is more extrovert, forging connections between nature on the inside and outside of the building.
-Judging Panel

Below, we have listed out the complete winners and categories for the MIPIM/Architectural Review Future Project Awards 2019. More information on the awards can be found via the official website here.

Overall Winner + Mixed Use

Wonderwoods, Utrecht, The Netherlands / MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti

Save this picture!
Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM
Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects + Stefano Boeri Architetti. Image via MIPIM

Big Urban Infrastructure

Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China / One Design                    

Save this picture!
Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China by One Design. Image via MIPIM
Suzhou High Gardens, Suzhou, China by One Design. Image via MIPIM

Big Urban Projects

Integrated Hub, South East Asia / Andrew Bromberg at Aedas

Save this picture!
Integrated Hub by Andrew Bromberg at Aedas. Image via MIPIM
Integrated Hub by Andrew Bromberg at Aedas. Image via MIPIM

Civic & Community

Sadra Civic Center, Sadra New Town, Fars Province, Iran / Nextoffice       

Save this picture!
Sadra Civic Center by Nextoffice. Image via MIPIM
Sadra Civic Center by Nextoffice. Image via MIPIM

Cultural Regeneration

Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway / Haptic Architects with Rodeo

Save this picture!
Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway by Haptic Architects with Rodeo. Image via MIPIM
Oslo Aquarium, Oslo, Norway by Haptic Architects with Rodeo. Image via MIPIM

Hotel & Leisure

Tropicalia, Côte d'Opale, France / Coldefy & Associés         

Save this picture!
Tropicalia by Coldefy & Associés. Image via MIPIM
Tropicalia by Coldefy & Associés. Image via MIPIM

Jeu D’Esprit Winner

Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, / Paul Lukez Architecture                   

Save this picture!
Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, by Paul Lukez Architecture. Image via MIPIM
Floating Bridge, Boston, USA, by Paul Lukez Architecture. Image via MIPIM

Offices

St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany / Blauraum Architekten

Save this picture!
St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany by Blauraum Architekten. Image via MIPIM
St Pauli, Hamburg, Germany by Blauraum Architekten. Image via MIPIM

Old & New 

Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands / Mei architects and planners        

Save this picture!
Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands by Mei architects and planners. Image via MIPIM
Fenix I, Rotterdam, The Netherlands by Mei architects and planners. Image via MIPIM

Regeneration & Masterplanning

Stockholm Loop, Stockholm, Sweden / Belatchew Arkitekt

Save this picture!
Stockholm Loop by Belatchew Arkitekt. Image via MIPIM
Stockholm Loop by Belatchew Arkitekt. Image via MIPIM

Residential

Aqualuna, Toronto, Canada / 3XN Architects                  

Save this picture!
Aqualuna by 3XN Architects. Image via MIPIM
Aqualuna by 3XN Architects. Image via MIPIM

Shopping

Taikoo Li Qiantan, Shanghai, China / 5+design

Save this picture!
Taikoo Li Qiantan by 5+design. Image via MIPIM
Taikoo Li Qiantan by 5+design. Image via MIPIM

Sport & Stadiums

Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile / GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO

Save this picture!
Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile by GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO. Image via MIPIM
Lo Barnechea Public Swimming Pool, Santiago de Chile, Chile by GONZALO MARDONES ARQUITECTO. Image via MIPIM

Sustainability Prize

The Arbour, Toronto, Canada / Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects               

Save this picture!
The Arbour, Toronto, Canada by Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects. Image via MIPIM
The Arbour, Toronto, Canada by Moriyama & Teshima Architects with Acton Ostry Architects. Image via MIPIM

Tall Buildings

505 George Street, Sydney, Australia / Ingenhoven Architects + Architectus

Save this picture!
505 George Street Sydney by Ingenhoven Architects + Architectus. Image via MIPIM
505 George Street Sydney by Ingenhoven Architects + Architectus. Image via MIPIM
Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Niall Patrick Walsh
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Niall Patrick Walsh. "Wonderwoods by MVSA Architects and Stefano Boeri Architetti is the MIPIM/AR Future Project of the Year" 15 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913291/wonderwoods-by-mvsa-architects-and-stefano-boeri-architetti-is-the-mipim-ar-future-project-of-the-year/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream