World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. CM4 Arquitectos
  6. 2018
  7. Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos

Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos

  • 16:00 - 28 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos
Save this picture!
Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos, © Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

© Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda © Fernando Alda + 24

  • Direction of Execution

    Javier Rodrigo Giménez

  • Structures Calculation

    Duarte y Asociados

  • Facilities Calculation

    Miguel Sánchez

  • Landscaping

    Mónica Magíster

  • Construction

    Obratec Construye

  • Facilities

    Noland Efitec
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Text description provided by the architects. Alberto Campo Baeza explained in an article about his Casa Gaspar that the architect must be like a doctor. A good one, that listens attentively to the patient and makes all the necessary analyzes to be able to emit a diagnosis based on his knowledge. But if the patient does not trust the doctor's opinion, their skills are useless. The same thing happens to architects.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

That's why this assignment has been especially comforting for us. The property invited us to their home designing contest, by giving us detailed information about their needs. This information, added to what we could rescue from a couple of meetings and visits to the plot, allowed us to develop a free proposal. It was about making an accurate diagnosis based on the previous analyses.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda
Save this picture!
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

Later we continue the development of the project by designing spaces which have been enriched with the contributions of their owner and all other people involved in the construction process of the house. For us, designing a home in Seville cannot be the same as doing it in Oslo or Bogotá. We have an architectural culture and climatic conditions that profoundly affect our buildings: the relationship of built spaces and voids, the prominence of light, the power of the interior and private life of the home, the predominant use of white.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Alda
© Fernando Alda

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
CM4 Arquitectos
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Spain
Cite: "Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos" [Casa Patio / CM4 Arquitectos] 28 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913285/casa-patio-cm4-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream