Rundherum / mia2/Architektur

Architects mia2/Architektur

Location Lederergasse 24, 4020 Linz, Austria

Category Residential

Lead Architects Sandra Gnigler, Gunar Wilhelm

Area 154.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Kurt Hoerbst

Text description provided by the architects. The building site is situated in Mühlviertel, a region north of Upper Austria, on the edge of a small settlement. The origin of the river Kleine Rodl isn't far off and the location offers a view of hills, woods and fields. The concept for RUNDHERUM is based on a well preserved building structure. The outer walls of the solid construction remained and function as a core, the additional space was built all around that core, made out of wood and glass. The saddle roof has been removed, die garage got demolished, some openings has been expanded or closed.

The inner structure remained and was merged with a second spacial layer. The new outer wall sets the rhythm: Cabinet wall, washbasin and a bathtub with a panoramic view are completing the bedroom. Two dining areas, one facing south-east, the other facing south-west, and its terrace inbetween are bordering the south-faced side of the house. The floor space got doubled from nearly 70 to around 150 square meters and functions as a new open spacial continuum. There are no access areas, all are living areas. Two architectural layers of time are recognizeable through the solid white walls of the origin as well as through the extension made out of fir wood and glass. The untreated wooden construction, black windows, and the dark varnished maritime pine are creating a clearly structured facade image and a unpretentious appearance as a pavilion in the landscape.

At first sight the building structure with its small rooms and window openings didn't appear very attractive, but due to specifical openings and add-ons it was possible to develope all the potential of RUNDHERUM. Even though reconstructioning means extra work, this strategy matches with our attitude of mind and the focus on sustainability. The existing solid structure has been constructed all around with solid wooden floors and walls in combination with glass. This provides beeing well insulated and in combination with a air-heating pump and solar system, good energy indicators are guaranteed.