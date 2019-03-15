Studio Fuksas Designs New International Congress Center for Jerusalem

Save this picture! International Congress Centre. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Italian practice Studio Fuksas has been selected to build the new International Congress Center of Jerusalem. Sited in the “City Gateway”, the project is part of a larger expansion of the city's central business district. The new Congress Center will be built around the existing Ussishkin Hall Building, which will be redesigned to host international shows and conferences. The expansion will make the Jerusalem ICC the largest conference center in the Middle East.

+ 7

Save this picture! International Congress Centre. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Save this picture! International Congress Centre. Image Courtesy of Studio Fuksas

Designed to help establish a new public and cultural area for Jerusalem, the ICC project will include the Congress Center, a 800 room hotel, offices, two business towers, underground parking and a large square called the ICC Plaza. The project will include 270,000 square meters of program that connects to pedestrian, cycle and vehicular access, as well as public transportation. From a material standpoint, the design will incorporate green spaces and covered routes, and local stone will be used for facade cladding to integrate the design into the surrounding context.

News via Studio Fuksas