  CTBUH Names Norway's Mjøstårnet the Tallest Timber Building in the World

CTBUH Names Norway's Mjøstårnet the Tallest Timber Building in the World

CTBUH Names Norway's Mjøstårnet the Tallest Timber Building in the World
Courtesy of CTBUH
Courtesy of CTBUH

The Council for Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat has announced that Norway's Mjøstårnet tower is, at 85.4 meters, officially the world's tallest timber building. Beyond the unique distinction, the tower is also Norway's tallest mixed-use structure and third tallest building.

This announcement comes in concert with a new amendment of CTBUH's Height Criteria, the guideline widely considered the authority on tall buildings around the world. The new update officially recognises timber as a structural material, allowing CTBUH to monitor developments in timber construction. With the recent spate of timber-based projects, it's no longer just invested stakeholders who are interested in monitoring these projects.

“Outsiders may perhaps think that there is great risk involved in using a new assembly method on such a large and prestigious project," said Rune Abrahmsen, director at Moelven Limitre, the company that built Mjøstårnet.  However, following many years of development, we were ready to take a new step,” says Rune Abrahamsen, director at Moelven Limtre.

© Nikolaj Jakobsen
© Nikolaj Jakobsen

Timber has become a popular structural material in recent years, with projects across the world breaking records and setting new precedents nearly every week. Just last week architecture office CF Møller completed Sweden's tallest timber tower in Västerås. With a number of proposals in various levels of development, you can expect much more to come.

Katherine Allen
Author

News Articles
Cite: Katherine Allen. "CTBUH Names Norway's Mjøstårnet the Tallest Timber Building in the World" 15 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913258/ctbuh-names-norways-mjostarnet-the-tallest-timber-building-in-the-world/> ISSN 0719-8884

