Hutong Filter / ZAI

Save this picture! Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Architects ZAI

Location Beijing, China

Category Housing

Design Team Yihang Zhang

Area 20.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Save this picture! Northern Facade. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Text description provided by the architects. Hutong Filter seeks a balance between the walled mentality of traditional Hutongs and a more open communal lifestyle. This project employs slate and timber stud framing in a manner that is both functional and in harmony with the surrounding context. The brief was for an extra studio space and outdoor dining area. Initially, the plan was to fence off the whole plot for privacy reasons. But eventually, a more subtle solution was found.

Save this picture! Porosity to Neighbors. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Save this picture! Physical Model. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Save this picture! Drawing Room. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Stone shingles allow the facade to be easily pixilated to provide openings where needed. The color of the shingles also blended easily into the surrounding context.

Save this picture! Integrated Shelving. Image Courtesy of ZAI

The Stud wall system was chosen because of its ease of assembly. The noggins were extended and exposed to provide shelving for the interior and exterior spaces.

All timber are hand rubbed with pure tung oil. This is a traditional technique used in Chinese shipbuilding to achieve a waterproof finish.