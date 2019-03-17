World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. China
  5. ZAI
  6. 2015
  7. Hutong Filter / ZAI

Hutong Filter / ZAI

  • 23:00 - 17 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Hutong Filter / ZAI
Save this picture!
Hutong Filter / ZAI, Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Close Up of Porous Wall. Image Courtesy of ZAI Drawing Room Interior. Image Courtesy of ZAI New Entrance Addition. Image Courtesy of ZAI Northern Facade. Image Courtesy of ZAI + 23

  • Architects

    ZAI

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Category

    Housing

  • Design Team

    Yihang Zhang

  • Area

    20.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015
Save this picture!
Northern Facade. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Northern Facade. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Text description provided by the architects. Hutong Filter seeks a balance between the walled mentality of traditional Hutongs and a more open communal lifestyle. This project employs slate and timber stud framing in a manner that is both functional and in harmony with the surrounding context. The brief was for an extra studio space and outdoor dining area. Initially, the plan was to fence off the whole plot for privacy reasons. But eventually, a more subtle solution was found.

Save this picture!
Porosity to Neighbors. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Porosity to Neighbors. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Save this picture!
Physical Model. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Physical Model. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Save this picture!
Drawing Room. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Drawing Room. Image Courtesy of ZAI

Stone shingles allow the facade to be easily pixilated to provide openings where needed.  The color of the shingles also blended easily into the surrounding context.

Save this picture!
Integrated Shelving. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Integrated Shelving. Image Courtesy of ZAI

The Stud wall system was chosen because of its ease of assembly. The noggins were extended and exposed to provide shelving for the interior and exterior spaces.

Save this picture!
Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI

All timber are hand rubbed with pure tung oil. This is a traditional technique used in Chinese shipbuilding to achieve a waterproof finish.

Save this picture!
Close Up of Porous Wall. Image Courtesy of ZAI
Close Up of Porous Wall. Image Courtesy of ZAI

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
ZAI
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing China
Cite: "Hutong Filter / ZAI" 17 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913227/hutong-filter-zai/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Courtyard Looking North. Image Courtesy of ZAI

胡同滤镜 / ZAI

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream