House CB125 / JVL Arquitectos

+ 17

Architects JVL arquitectos

Location Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico

Category Residential

Architects in Charge Jesus E. Velazco, Daniel Rodriguez

Area 400.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photography The Raws

Manufacturers Loading...

Building JVL arquitectos

Structural Calculation MGA Calculo

Manufacturers Loading... More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential environment on an irregularly shaped terrain, Casa CB125 uses its placement to create distinct spaces and paths. Part of the challenges of this project was to develop a simple architectural programming with only a few square meters of construction and with a limited proposal, but on a terrain of nearly 1,0000m2. How would we manage to place a house of approximately 400m2 on a terrain that is more than twice as large, without making the house look small?

The geometrical composition of the project is made up of extended forms and hollow spaces to achieve a maximum extension on the terrain without increasing the construction costs, creating interior and exterior trajectories throughout the terrain. This composition is shaped by two principal volumes that contain the interior architectural programming and that simultaneously create empty spaces that accommodate service areas and exterior recreational areas. The functionality of the project lies in the connection of the spaces, creating natural flows between interior and exterior spaces. It is this same volumetry that creates distinct spaces that can be utilized to be adapted to the necessities of the occasion.

Maximizing the resources of our clients is always a big priority for the practice of our office. We achieved that objective in this case, by playing with the natural topography of the terrain to obtain three levels of platforms based on the site, without having to realize unnecessary earth-moving or creating large retaing walls, and by utilizing the orientation of the house to create naturally lit spaces. The approach of the project in this terrain revolves around a rocky composition naturally existing in it, which we decided to integrate into the project using it in our favour to create a visual barrier in the swimming pool area.