World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. TAKiBI
  6. 2018
  7. House in Nikko / TAKiBI

House in Nikko / TAKiBI

  • 19:00 - 17 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House in Nikko / TAKiBI
Save this picture!
House in Nikko / TAKiBI, © Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners © Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners © Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners © Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners + 14

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

Text description provided by the architects. We arranged alternately two courtyards and rooms under the diagonally big roof and horizontal roof. The form of diagonally plan and roof are designed based on the orientation and angle of solar radiation, prevailing wind, surrounding buildings. As a result, we created modulated space which is composed of LDK in the stairwell and low service area. This house adopted a complete outside heat insulating method including the foundation.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

We adopted an air-conditioning system named “air aqua.” This system is composed of an air conditioner installed under the mezzanine floor and water pack set up under the LDK floor. This system’s advantages are high efficiency and energy saving and low-cost. NIKKO is hot in summer and cold in winter, but we created an expansive house which has a high-performance thermal environment by integrating passive environmental control method and active method.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

An assembly room next to the entrance is using for a meeting of the neighborhood. We are aiming for life to be opened to the city by letting a part of the residence have a public function. As a result of being conscious of that the entire residence space will be connected to the ground in order to support such activities, it became a flat and linear style spatial structure.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

In addition, the margin between the building and the front road is regarded as an editable area according to the needs of the homeowner and the street, and it is under consideration to extend exterior and multipurpose huts. we hope that the birth of this building will create a positive impact on the community.

Save this picture!
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners
© Koji Fujii | Nacasa & Partners

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
TAKiBI
Office

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House in Nikko / TAKiBI" 17 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913205/house-in-nikko-takibi/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream