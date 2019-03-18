The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport / Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects + Moshe Zur Architects

+ 24

Client Israel Airports Authority (IAA) Yaacov Ganot, Directing Manager Rafi Elbaz, Deputy Director General of Engineering & Planning Division

Design Manager Amir Mann

Partner Architects in Charge Amir Mann, Moshe Zur, Ami Shinar, Orna Zur, Noam Zevulun, Ori Gat, Shemaya Serfaty, Asaf Mann

Project Director Noam Zevulun

Design Leaders Asaf Mann, Liran Benami, Shemaya Serfaty

Project Architects Yacob Tirosh, Slavik Chokler, Kobi Ezra, Yair Shmueli

Furniture Design Maya Mann, Ori Cohen

Landscape architect TeMA - urban landscape design

Planning Management Groisman Engineering LTD. Construction Management

Construction Management Gadish-Baran Partnership

Construction Manager Eng. Ron Havatzelet

Aviation Consultant Arup London with Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners

Baggage Handling Case Technologies engineering and consulting

Structural engineering Ben Avraham S. Engineering LTD.

Sanitary Planning Sanit Consulting Engineers LTD.

Air Conditioning HRVAC Consulting Engineering Co. LTD.

Water, Sewage, Hydrology & Drainage Engineering Lavi - Natif Consulting Engineers LTD.

Electricity D. Bar-Akiva Consulting Engineers LTD.

Fire Safety S. Netantel Engineers & Consultants LTD.

Communication and teleprocessing Dong Systems LTD.

Roads and Runways Peter Leibovich Engineers LTD.

Environmental engineering Assa Aharoni Consulting Engineering LTD.

Elevators Eng. S. Lustig - Consulting Engineers LTD.

Lighting Lighting Design Collective LTD

Structural protection K.A.M.N Structural Protection Company LTD.

Traffic Engineering Dagesh Engineering Traffic & Road Design LTD.

Security Sdema Group LTD.

Bids and Assesment Gimzu Nihulit LTD.

Sealing Bitelman Architects LTD.

Signage Misholy Lash Designers

Aluminum Construction Landman Aluminum LTD.

Connection and Navigation systems Peleg – Advanced Travel Solutions

Kitchens and Catering Dror Food Service Consultant LTD.

Site Area 505.4 ha

Text description provided by the architects. The Ilan and Asaf Ramon International Airport was designed by Amir Mann-Ami Shinar Architects and Planners in partnership with Moshe Zur Architects. The Airport, servicing the Red Sea resort city of Eilat and surrounding region, was commissioned by the Israel Airport Authority (IAA) and was handled from A to Z by the architects in their role as Design Managers. Located in Timna, it is Israel's first civil airport built from scratch ("greenfield").

The Airport features a 45,000 sqm Passenger Terminal Building, a 3,600 m. long Runway and Taxiway, alongside 40 Aprons, allowing for domestic and international traffic. The two Support Structures to the north and south of the Terminal measure a combined 36,210 sqm with a 45 m. high Air Control Tower.

The architects developed a unique and minimal design language influenced by the futuristic world of aviation and its seemingly timeless natural desert surrounding. The decision of the IAA to appoint the architects as design managers responsible for budget, program, and planning schedule, allowed for the architects to implement the design across the entire airport - from the various buildings to each individual check-in counter, unifying the airport under one unique holistic design.

The mushroom-like rock formations found in Israel's National Timna Park served as inspiration for the initial geometry of the Passenger Terminal Building as a self-shading volume. Just as the rocks are shaped by the "natural movements" of wind and water, the Terminal's opaque volume was carved by the "natural movements" of the passenger traffic. Glass curtain walls were inserted, surrounding patios that introduce the natural desert landscaping into the building. These serve as light wells allowing natural light into the depths of the Terminal, instead of the commonly used skylights, impossible within such climate conditions.

The Terminal's envelope consists of a steel and concrete skeleton structure, cladded to the exterior with insulating aluminum triangular panels, continuous from wall to roof that create one single mass. Towards the interior, the building's volume is hollowed out and the envelope is cladded in a contrasting bamboo-wood, uniting the ceiling and walls over one continuous space.

The Terminal building's minimalist interior scheme is based on a tightly organized high-ceilinged hall with low-level furniture and pavilions acting as dividers. Its entire infrastructure is hidden on a lower level. This allows for the roof to be free of any technical equipment as a fifth façade viewed from the airplane window, and for all passenger processes to be efficiently on one single level.

The landscape design development drew inspiration from the existing river delta fan created by the mountain flooding into the desert valley. Thus, the delicately winding paths of the parking lot and the landscape development follow the shape of the natural spill from the streams. In addition, local plant seeds were harvested and preserved at the site, grown and incubated in greenhouses during the years of construction, and finally returned to their original location, to serve as the desert vegetation lining the airport's landscape.