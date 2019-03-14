Infinity Pools in 15 Architecture Projects

There are few things that fascinate us more than the sea. Its contemplation arouses a sense of peace, while its colors, textures, movements and amplitude provide a scientifically proven effect of relaxation in our nervous system. Above all, it makes us realize how small we are in the universe. It is not by chance that a house facing the sea is a dream of consumption for many, let alone with a pool right in front of it. Infinity pools play with this feeling of infinite sea and sky. Through a well-elaborated set of levels and plans, they create an optical illusion that leaves everyone speechless, making pool water appear as if merged with the horizon, overflowing at one or more edges. But before you plan your photo on Instagram with a glass of sparkling wine in your hand, let's take a look at how these pools are built.

An infinity pool has one or more walls that exactly match its water level. Thus, they are always overflowing and the water falls into a reservoir, which lies just below the trailing edge, and is pumped back into the pool. It is important that this lower plane is not visible, hence the sensation of the water flowing naturally to the horizon. The sections below provide a better understanding of this process. The slight bevel at the edge, seen in the second detail, amplifies the visual effect, making the pool edge become a subtle line, dematerializing the landscape.

In addition to the constructive solution, coatings and even the structure can bring completely different aspects to the design. See below for some infinity pools previously published on ArchDaily.