Space Saloon Announces FIELDWORKS Design-Build Festival in California

Save this picture! Extent by Kyle May. Image © Daniel Schwartz

Space Saloon has announced a new week long experimental design-build festival in Southern California. Dubbed FIELDWORKS, the festival aims to rethink design-build and hands-on education. Following the success of the first workshop, LANDING, the group is returning to Southern California and the Morongo Valley. The community-in-residence program brings teams of students and designers together to develop site-specific projects that question notions of context and place.

Save this picture! Space Saloon LANDING. Image © Daniel Schwartz

Set in the San Bernardino mountains, between Joshua Tree, Palm Springs, and Los Angeles, Space Saloon's outdoor campus provides an active setting for collaborative learning. FIELDWORKS is open to all students and young professionals in the art, design, and architecture disciplines. Participants will engage directly with a diverse group of interdisciplinary experts, gain experience in a variety of hands-on design and construction techniques, and experience an empowering social environment with musical performances, lectures and public events.

Save this picture! Ghost House by I Thee. Image © Daniel Schwartz

Project leaders for 2019 include architects Andrew Kovacs (Office Kovacs), Zeina Koreitem & John May (MILLIØNS), Kyle May (KMA), as well as artists and designers Alex Braidwood (Listening Instruments), Noémie Despland-Lichtert & Brendan Sullivan Shea (Roundhouse Platform), Lena Pozdnyakova and Eldar Taglyev (the2vvo), and more.

FIELDWORKS will take place from May 25 - June 1, 2019. Registration is now open. You can sign up with an early bird discount before March 29, with final registration set for April 19.