Lakeside Garden / TOPOS Landscape Architects

+ 20

Landscape design TOPOS Landscape Architects

Location 880 Sunshine Road, Qiandao Lake, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Category Park

Lead Designer Roy Zhu RLA/ PLA, ASLA

Design Team Minghua Fang, Renqiang Song, Wenqi Lin, Weiyue Zhen, Ranghai Wu Yan Luo, Zhenzhen Si, Ziyan Hu, Xiaogang Wu

Area 10000.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Qi Xi

Landscape Contractor Zhongjing

Art Contractor Sujing More Specs Less Specs

Save this picture! A curve glass footbridge, crossing through the sound of shuffling bamboo leaves, creates a tranquil yet delightful moment before arriving the Lakeside Gallery.. Image © Qi Xi

PROJECT STATEMENT

Lakeside Garden establishes a harmonious interface between people, nature, and history. The garden is inspired by a classic fable of The Peach Blossom Valley. The program and design strategy have transformed the 1-hectare slope site into a dramatic spatial sequence.

Save this picture! Stepping stones are carefully structured and detailed that appears to be floating above water.. Image © Qi Xi

PROJECT NARRATIVE

Qiandao Lake, also known as Thousand Island Lake, is a freshwater lake as a result of the construction of Xin'an River Hydroelectric Dam in 1959 thatflooded hundreds of villages and historical sites. It is a beautiful lake noted for its crystal clear water, ever-changing sky and verdurous mountains.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TOPOS Landscape Architects

Lakeside Garden is located on a 1-hectare site between a lakeside driveway and the future planned community of 10 high-rise residential towers, with 9 meters of elevation change. The landscape design began with overall site planning, through sculpting the terrain, created a dramatic spatial sequence meandering in a forest hills setting, unfolding a picturesque lakeside journey.

Save this picture! Courtesy of TOPOS Landscape Architects

Tide Plaza

Visitors start to experience the garden from Tide Plaza, agathering space with waving form;the wind kinetic screen ‘Shining Lake’ creates a welcoming prelude. It also serves as a backdrop for informal performance.

Breeze Garden

Flowering tree grove, ornamental grasses, native plants with seasonal colors, beige aggregate concrete, dark gray slate, water cascading, rock fountains…a meandering terraced garden with juxtaposition of natural rustic and refined texture.

Save this picture! Breeze Garden, with waving ornamental grasses and a visual art installation attracting shimmering lights, with a tone of warmth set by the exposed aggregate concrete.. Image © Qi Xi

Silence and Light

A silent space of enclosure, surrounded by historical exhibits of “Underwater Ancient Villages” of Qiandao Lake. A skylight shines down, creating a feeling of infinity in a limited space. Stepping up the minimalist spiral staircase, the experience gradually unfolds to a broad open lake view, with spacious sky and mountains in distance.

As described in the Chinese classic fable of The Peach Blossom Valley, “At first it was extremely narrow, allowing for only one person to squeeze through. After walking another twenty or thirty paces, he suddenly exited onto an open clearing”.

Save this picture! Sky light shines down, a hint of the upcoming infinity space.. Image © Qi Xi

Sky Clouds Reflection Pool

An infinity reflection pool blends with the lake and mountains beyond. Twinkle “Starry Sky” lights at pool bottom evokes a poetic image of “underwater ancient villages”, recalling a unique and sentimental history of Qiandao Lake.

Crystal Bridge

A curve glass footbridge, crossing through the sound of shuffling bamboo leaves, creates a tranquil moment before arriving the Lakeside Gallery

Shining Lake, Verdurous Mountains, and Spacious Sky

Across the Crystal Bridge, standing in the Lakeside Gallery lobby, looking through the panoramic window, a breath-taking view of shining lake, verdurous mountains, and spacious sky.

Located on a 1-hectare site between a lakeside driveway and the future planned community of 11 high-rise residential towers, Lakeside Garden serves as a spatial, visual, and cultural connection between the future planned community and the picturesque Qiandao Lake.

Save this picture! dark gray slate, beige aggregate concrete, waving ornamental grasses. Image © Qi Xi

The landscape design began with site planning, through sculpting the terrain, creating a dramatic spatial sequence in a forest hills setting. Situated at northeast corner of the site is the Lakeside Gallery, “within sight, but beyond reach”, an enticing discovery experience.

Save this picture! ‘Mountain’ bench, is a visual connection with the rolling mountains in distance (9900cm x 1100cm, stainless steel, mirror finish).. Image © Qi Xi

Wind kinetic screen ‘Shining Lake’ creates a welcoming prelude, it also serves as a backdrop for informal performances. Granite stone paving pattern consists of Chinese Sesame Black, Sesame Gray, and Sesame White, reflecting a subtle image of the shining lake.

Save this picture! A dark gray slate fountain, a focal point at turning point of the Breeze Garden.. Image © Qi Xi

Water level of the reflection pool is designed to fluctuate 5cm, a metaphor of Qiandao Lake’s seasonal fluctuation. An ‘island’ is set at 3cm below high water level, a stage for solo performance that appears to be floating on water.

When the water level is low, the island exposes. Twinkle “Starry Sky” lights at pool bottom evokes a poetic image of “underwater ancient villages”, a unique and sentimental history of Qiandao Lake.