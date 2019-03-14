Elsewhere Cabin A / Sean O'Neill

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Elsewhere, an Austin-area vacation rental company, commissioned Sean O’Neill to design their first cabin. The goal was to create a compact living space with everything one would need for a weekend of focus and fresh air. The atmosphere the architect aimed to recreate was that of a Texas porch. It’s a serene feeling of sitting outside in the heat, the breeze, and the rain under the shade of a roof. A 10' folding glass wall allows the entire living space to become a porch.

It was important the cabins be functional off-grid. This would give guests a greater sense of detachment and allow periodic relocation. To this end, the architect designed the cabin on a trailer base with on-board utilities. Solar panels provide power for lighting, hot water, and wifi. The bathroom has a waterless toilet and a shower and sink fed by an on-board water tank.

On the inside, the architect avoided filling the miniature space with normal-sized house furnishings. Instead, he outfitted it with integrated, compact, multi-purpose components. A singular surface transitions from desk to sofa to kitchen counter. The living space and kitchen counter surface continues into the bathroom. A frosted glass panel provides a faint view of the continued surface on the other side.