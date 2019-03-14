World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. Hideo Arao Architects Office
  6. 2018
  7. House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office

House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office

  • 00:00 - 14 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office
Save this picture!
House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office, © Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

© Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura © Yohei Sasakura + 15

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

Text description provided by the architects. A detached house built in a quiet uphill neighborhood in Takarazuka. This highly-elevated platform of residential land has the unique view of airplanes landing and taking off from Osaka Airport's runways as its everyday scenery.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

This house was planned to make the most possible use of this view while reflecting the various scenes of the client's daily lifestyle. The aim was to clearly delineate private and public without making the layout too complicated, and have the public area arranged so that all of it is visible regardless of where you are standing within it. 

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

The height was carefully adjusted so the whole house would fit perfectly into the existing scenery, with a triangular shape which traces the surrounding geographical features, and a loose, flowing connection to the road in front. Red cedar surrounds the interior space, implementing the client's wish for a house with the scent of wood, and actively using construction materials as a design feature.

Save this picture!
© Yohei Sasakura
© Yohei Sasakura

View the complete gallery

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Hideo Arao Architects Office
Office

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Japan
Cite: "House Ym / Hideo Arao Architects Office" 14 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913117/house-ym-hideo-arao-architects-office/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream