  7. Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura

Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura

  • 14:00 - 25 March, 2019
Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura
Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura
© Hugo Santos Silva

© Hugo Santos Silva

  • Engineering

    Humberto Lopes - HML FAMETAL

  • Carpentry

    MCJ Duarte

  • Construction

    Arlindo Lopes Dias

  • Locksmith

    Systalprof

  • Client

    Bombeiros Voluntários de Ansião

  • 1st stage - Previous Study

    Bruno Dias Luís Ventura Jorge Pimenta

  • 2nd stage - Architecture

    Bruno Dias Luís Ventura

  • 3rd stage - Execution

    Bruno Dias Luís Ventura
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Text description provided by the architects. In the main entry into Ansião, we come upon an impressive and solid building, which is the Fire-fighter’s Headquarters.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The building has an irregular layout, with an uncontrolled and rugged foundation, which is the result of several unembellished alterations and extensions that it was subject to, throughout the times.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

As the numbers and the means of the corps increased, the need to expand the premises increased again, and the use of the vacant land in the back of the building, was chosen for this purpose. 

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Sections
Sections
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

As the starting point of any concept, it was necessary to understand and be fully informed by the experts of the rigour of the correct functioning, which would result in an architectural plan of organisational consistency.

Model
Model

The main prerequisites of the project outlined the need of expanding without affecting what pre-existed, but baring in mind that any future renovations would merge into the existing project, as an intrinsic part of each other. The plan was to add new features and upgrade some of the existing ones.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The present headquarters and the proposed expansion in an 'L' shape, rooted into the existing slopes, create a layover in its interior, that gives room to a sense of unity which opens up into the exterior space, and thus leaving an open plan for the corps to use in their outdoor activities.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva
Plan
Plan
© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

In this court, the ward which abuts onto the old headquarters, , houses the control room, the training rooms, and the service areas, while the other side is used for housing the vehicles, the garage and the workshop. The central piece that tops up the whole range, is the training tower, which because of its height is still a prominent feature in the urban part of the village.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Conversely to the regular plan, the roofs with several pending elements stand out and give dynamics to the modest dimension that faces the adjoining public roads.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

The strictness demanded by utmost functionality, resulted in an economic and simple constructive solution.

The metallic structure that follows a serial metric based on the proportions of the outlines, allows the maximum use of materials.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

A corrugated sheet was used as the wall coating. It covers all surfaces, cross-sections and roofs, and perforated sheet covers the openings. In a future renovation, the use of the same layer will allow an adjustment of the openings and create a sense of unity and consistency between the two frames.

© Hugo Santos Silva
© Hugo Santos Silva

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Bruno Dias Arquitectura
Office
Luis Ventura Arquitectura
Office

Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Public Architecture Security Fire station Portugal
Cite: "Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura" [Quartel dos Bombeiros Voluntários de Ansião / Bruno Dias Arquitectura + Luis Ventura Arquitectura] 25 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913112/ansiao-fire-station-bruno-dias-arquitectura-plus-luis-ventura-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

