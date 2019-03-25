Ansião Fire Station / Bruno Dias / Arquitectura + Luis Ventura / Arquitectura

+ 74

Engineering Humberto Lopes - HML FAMETAL

Carpentry MCJ Duarte

Construction Arlindo Lopes Dias

Locksmith Systalprof

Client Bombeiros Voluntários de Ansião

1st stage - Previous Study Bruno Dias Luís Ventura Jorge Pimenta

2nd stage - Architecture Bruno Dias Luís Ventura

3rd stage - Execution Bruno Dias Luís Ventura More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the main entry into Ansião, we come upon an impressive and solid building, which is the Fire-fighter’s Headquarters.

The building has an irregular layout, with an uncontrolled and rugged foundation, which is the result of several unembellished alterations and extensions that it was subject to, throughout the times.

As the numbers and the means of the corps increased, the need to expand the premises increased again, and the use of the vacant land in the back of the building, was chosen for this purpose.

As the starting point of any concept, it was necessary to understand and be fully informed by the experts of the rigour of the correct functioning, which would result in an architectural plan of organisational consistency.

The main prerequisites of the project outlined the need of expanding without affecting what pre-existed, but baring in mind that any future renovations would merge into the existing project, as an intrinsic part of each other. The plan was to add new features and upgrade some of the existing ones.

The present headquarters and the proposed expansion in an 'L' shape, rooted into the existing slopes, create a layover in its interior, that gives room to a sense of unity which opens up into the exterior space, and thus leaving an open plan for the corps to use in their outdoor activities.

In this court, the ward which abuts onto the old headquarters, , houses the control room, the training rooms, and the service areas, while the other side is used for housing the vehicles, the garage and the workshop. The central piece that tops up the whole range, is the training tower, which because of its height is still a prominent feature in the urban part of the village.

Conversely to the regular plan, the roofs with several pending elements stand out and give dynamics to the modest dimension that faces the adjoining public roads.

The strictness demanded by utmost functionality, resulted in an economic and simple constructive solution.

The metallic structure that follows a serial metric based on the proportions of the outlines, allows the maximum use of materials.

A corrugated sheet was used as the wall coating. It covers all surfaces, cross-sections and roofs, and perforated sheet covers the openings. In a future renovation, the use of the same layer will allow an adjustment of the openings and create a sense of unity and consistency between the two frames.