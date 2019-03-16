World
30 Open Bathrooms: Incorporating Breeze and Nature in Private Space

30 Open Bathrooms: Incorporating Breeze and Nature in Private Space
Save this picture!
30 Open Bathrooms: Incorporating Breeze and Nature in Private Space, Forest View House / Sinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image © Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
Forest View House / Sinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image © Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

The private space is usually associated with hiding what goes on inside, allowing people to have certain moments of intimacy. Habitually, bathrooms have been designed for this purpose, reducing openings to a minimum or — sometimes — eliminating them completely.

However, being such an important space within a building, bathrooms have become an object of new exploration for architects. By blurring the limits of privacy — without losing it completely — these spaces are open to the outdoors, allowing the breeze to enter. How does this new experience feel? Check out 30 open bathrooms that play with the feeling of exhibitionism, without fully revealing what is happening inside.

© Sean Fennessy © Luis Gordoa © Shannon McGrath TreeVilla at Forest Hills / Architecture BRIO. Image © Photographix + 37

Grow / APOLLO Architects & Associates

© Masao Nishikawa
© Masao Nishikawa

RGT House / GBF Taller de Arquitectura

© Luis Gordoa
© Luis Gordoa

O Residence / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

© Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
© Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Five Houses / Weber Arquitectos

© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo

Coromandel Bach / Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects

© Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects
© Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects

TR Residence / Robert Siegel Architects

TR Residence / Robert Siegel Architects. Image © Paul Warchol
TR Residence / Robert Siegel Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Dancing Trees, Singing Birds / Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
© Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Malvern House / Canny Design

© Shannon McGrath
© Shannon McGrath

The New Old / Jessica Liew

© Jaime Diaz-Berrio
© Jaime Diaz-Berrio

House O / Peter Ruge Architekten

© Werner Huthmacher
© Werner Huthmacher

Wonderwall / SO

Wonderwall / SO. Image © Piyawut Srisakul
Wonderwall / SO. Image © Piyawut Srisakul

Sebastopol Residence / Turnbull Griffin Haesloop

© David Wakely
© David Wakely

Heavy Metal / Hufft Projects

© Hufft Projects
© Hufft Projects

Forest View House / Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

© Shinichi Ogawa & Associates
© Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

Planchonella House / Jesse Bennett

Planchonella House / Jesse Bennett. Image © Sean Fennessy
Planchonella House / Jesse Bennett. Image © Sean Fennessy

Cliff House / Khosla Associates

Cliff House / Khosla Associates. Image © Khosla Associates
Cliff House / Khosla Associates. Image © Khosla Associates

Converted Warehouse in Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects

Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects. Image © Shannon McGrath
Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects. Image © Shannon McGrath

Pirates Bay House / O'Connor and Houle Architecture

Pirates Bay House / O'Connor and Houle Architecture. Image © Earl Carter
Pirates Bay House / O'Connor and Houle Architecture. Image © Earl Carter

House on a Stream / Architecture BRIO

Architecture BRIO. Image © Sebastian Zachariah
Architecture BRIO. Image © Sebastian Zachariah

Container House / McLeod Bovell Modern Houses

© Ema Peter
© Ema Peter

Belimbing Avenu / hyla architects

© Derek Swalwell
© Derek Swalwell

Hilltop House / Openbox Architects

© Pruk Dejkhamheang
© Pruk Dejkhamheang

Ravan[pak] Villa / Babak Abnar

© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
© Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Rosa Muerta / ARCO mais

© Paulo Goulart
© Paulo Goulart

The Window House / FORMZERO

© Ronson Lee - Twins Photography
© Ronson Lee - Twins Photography

Flower Duplex / Modal Design

© Nico Marques
© Nico Marques

Wilderness House / Archterra Architects

© Douglas Mark Black
© Douglas Mark Black

House 24 / Park + Associates

© Edward Hendricks
© Edward Hendricks

Takapuna House / Athfield Architects

Takapuna House / Athfield Architects. Image © Simon Devitt
Takapuna House / Athfield Architects. Image © Simon Devitt

TreeVilla at Forest Hills / Architecture BRIO

TreeVilla at Forest Hills / Architecture BRIO. Image © Photographix
TreeVilla at Forest Hills / Architecture BRIO. Image © Photographix

Cite: Materials. "30 Open Bathrooms: Incorporating Breeze and Nature in Private Space" 16 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913090/30-open-bathrooms-incorporating-breeze-and-nature-in-private-space/> ISSN 0719-8884

