30 Open Bathrooms: Incorporating Breeze and Nature in Private Space

Save this picture! Forest View House / Sinichi Ogawa & Associates. Image © Shinichi Ogawa & Associates

The private space is usually associated with hiding what goes on inside, allowing people to have certain moments of intimacy. Habitually, bathrooms have been designed for this purpose, reducing openings to a minimum or — sometimes — eliminating them completely.



However, being such an important space within a building, bathrooms have become an object of new exploration for architects. By blurring the limits of privacy — without losing it completely — these spaces are open to the outdoors, allowing the breeze to enter. How does this new experience feel? Check out 30 open bathrooms that play with the feeling of exhibitionism, without fully revealing what is happening inside.

+ 37

This collection is one of many interesting content groupings made by our registered users. Remember you can save and manage what inspires you on My ArchDaily. Create your account here.

Save this picture! TR Residence / Robert Siegel Architects. Image © Paul Warchol

Save this picture! Planchonella House / Jesse Bennett. Image © Sean Fennessy

Save this picture! Cliff House / Khosla Associates. Image © Khosla Associates

Save this picture! Fitzroy / Andrew Simpson Architects. Image © Shannon McGrath

Save this picture! Pirates Bay House / O'Connor and Houle Architecture. Image © Earl Carter

Save this picture! Takapuna House / Athfield Architects. Image © Simon Devitt