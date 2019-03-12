World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Ennead Designs New Nature Reserve and Public Aquarium in China

Ennead Designs New Nature Reserve and Public Aquarium in China

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Ennead Designs New Nature Reserve and Public Aquarium in China
Save this picture!
Ennead Designs New Nature Reserve and Public Aquarium in China, Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

Ennead Architects has won the international design competition to design the new Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Nature Preserve in China. Located on an island at the mouth of the Yangtze River, the design was made to raise public awareness around the impact of pollution and construction. The nature reserve aims to rescue critically endangered species and restore biodiversity while allowing visitors to immerse themselves in a natural setting outside the dense urban core of Shanghai.

Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects + 15

Save this picture!
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

Led by Ennead Design Partner Thomas Wong, in partnership with Andropogon Landscape Architects, the project is set within a 17.5-hectare landscape. The 427,000 GSF building comprises a dual-function aquarium and research facility, bringing together efforts to repopulate dwindling numbers of Chinese Sturgeon and Finless Porpoise. The program includes a series of interior and exterior pools for breeding and raising both species mimicking their natural migration into waters of varying size and salinity, as well as facilities dedicated to their research and reintegration to their natural habitat. The project makes the institution's work visible to visitors through an immersive aquarium and exhibit experience, bringing them into direct contact with its activities.

Save this picture!
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Save this picture!
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

The new nature preserve and aquarium is designed to build popular support for ecological conservation. The project features undulating and fluid forms that take cues from the rippling surface of the river and the iconic landscape of the Upper Yangtze. Curving wooden structural ribs radiate around a central spine that joins the three wings of the building into a singular unified expression. Clad in translucent PTFE, the lightweight enclosure system envelops the interior pools to create a luminous, daylight-maximizing interior.

Save this picture!
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Save this picture!
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects
Shanghai Yangtze River Estuary Chinese Sturgeon Nature Preserve. Image Courtesy of Ennead Architects

As the team states, the design combines a cross-laminated timber structural system, geothermal heating and cooling loops, constructed wetlands of local flora and waterborne plants for rapid carbon sequestration and a process of biofiltration for aquarium water. In turn, the landscape design reconstructs the shoreline system and the variety of ecoregions throughout the Yangtze River basin.

View the complete gallery

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "Ennead Designs New Nature Reserve and Public Aquarium in China" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913061/ennead-designs-new-nature-reserve-and-public-aquarium-in-china/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream