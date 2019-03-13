World
  Casa GL / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

Casa GL / TACHER ARQUITECTOS

  08:00 - 13 March, 2019
  Translated by Emma Johansson
Casa GL / TACHER ARQUITECTOS
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

© Lorena Darquea

  • Architects

    TACHER ARQUITECTOS

  • Location

    Zapopan, Mexico

  • Category

    Houses

  • Architects in Charge

    Alberto Tacher Lichi y Ana Paula González Luna Niño

  • Area

    450.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photography

    Lorena Darquea

  • Building

    Arquum. Rodolfo Gómez Robledo

  • Structural Calculation

    Riopezas S.A. de C.V.

  • Landscaping

    L + L Paisajismo
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. A simple geometry encompasses a program for a contemporary home; on the other side of a sober façade completely sealed to the exterior, an interior unvails ample spaces rich in architecture, opening to spectacular green gardens.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The volume was thought of as two inverted "L's". The lower floor contains the shared living spaces. It counterposes the second L on the top floor, which hosts the private areas. The geometry favours the creation of a central courtyard, which articulates the distribution of the whole architectural programming. In this way, the user enters the house to be received by a crystal skylight that accommodates an enormous Ash tree.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The vegetation plays a crucial role, being part of the ornamentation of the house. All the social areas open up towards this glazed cabinet of vegetation, which erases the line between the exterior and the interior. Hence, architecture and landscape become the core of the house, generating privacy for the uncovered spaces. The pool is located in the south favouring its sun. 

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

The house is built with sober materiality and neutral tones. Wood grain concrete, grey granite and wood stave are the principal components. The impenetrability of the house surprises next to the aperture of the interior. It is a paradox construction, that causes both uncertainty and surprise, that is being gradually revealed, that needs to be roamed in order to be deciphered.

© Lorena Darquea
© Lorena Darquea

About this office
TACHER ARQUITECTOS
