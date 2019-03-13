World
  Apartment VLP / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

Apartment VLP / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  12:00 - 13 March, 2019
Apartment VLP / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
Apartment VLP / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos, © Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

© Ricado Basetti

  • Architects

    Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

  • Location

    Rua Oscar Freire 83, ap.3 Jardins, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil

  • Category

    Apartment Interiors

  • Lead Architects

    Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian

  • Project Team

    Domingos Pascali, Sarkis Semerdjian, Linda Matolli, Leopoldo Schettino

  • Engineering

    LAER

  • Area

    382.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2018

  • Photographs

    Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a building built in the 60's in the city of São Paulo, the Retrofit Project of this Apartment started from two basic premises, one requested by the client and the other imposed by the existing property. The first was the search for a library to house the owner's extensive collection of books.

© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

It soon became clear to us that this space should be an architecturally important volume and that it should be the spirit of the project. The second was that the living room had a lower ceiling in most of it´s area because of the building structure. So, we redefined this perimeter in order to improve the circulation of the apartment, as well as to make that lowered living room a cozy space.

© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti
Detail - Bar
Detail - Bar
© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

The White Volume in the apartment´s Entrance shelters a wood closet with copper tray, so the owners can leave keys and small objects there right after they arrive. On the other face of this volume, looking to the dining room, is the bar, made of marble and mirror. The wooden countertop right in front of it hosts a removable metal cooler for cold drinks. There, people can sit and gather in a more unpretentious way.

© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti
Planta - Layout
Planta - Layout
© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

Much of the original structural elements of the Apartment are in apparent concrete. In contrast to this material, we sought the use of demolition wood on the floor. In this way, the lowered living room for example, had its design even more reinforced, becoming detached of the rest of the apartment as well. 

© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

We tried to separate some volumes like the Bar and Library of the main structure in order to reinforce them as architectonic elements and to work them as indirect lighting sources in the apartment.

© Ricado Basetti
© Ricado Basetti

All pieces of fixed furniture were created and detailled by the office such as the sideboard, sofa and side tables and television shelf. Permeated by walls filled by books and wood and copper shelves, a small office/studio is in the heart of the library volume.

The intimate areas have also been carefully designed through the search for new solutions for the project, as is the case of the main bathroom countertop which is suspended by a copper structure. The decoration and furniture was also signed by the Studio.

Project location

Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
