World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Vietnam
  5. VTN Architects
  6. 2019
  7. Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects

Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects

  • 21:00 - 12 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects
Save this picture!
Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects, © Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

© Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki © Hiroyuki Oki + 19

  • Architects

    VTN Architects

  • Location

    Lan Ha Bay, Cát Hải, Hai Phong, Vietnam

  • Category

    Cabins & Lodges

  • Architect in Charge

    Vo Trong Nghia, Takashi Niwa

  • Design Team

    Nguyen Duc Trung, Nguyen Minh Khuong, Koji Yamamoto

  • Area

    1100.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2019

  • Photographs

    Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Castaway Island Resort is located in a tiny beautiful island in Cat Ba Archipelago, a well-known tourist destination in Vietnam. It can accommodate up to 160 guests, mainly international tourists. The site is only accessible by boat, which takes about 2 hours from Hai Phong port. The resort’s aim is to provide a memorable stay at the island which is surrounded by tropical nature.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

In a private beach of 3,000 m2, engulfed on one side by a beautiful mountain range and on the other by an expansive shore of white sand, the resort consists of five huts, a restaurant and a pavilion, which are designed to immerse the guests in nature. For the project, we use bamboo, an environmental-friendly material that can integrate in and be easily removed afterwards without affecting the natural beautiful gulf at the site where the project is built. The resort sits gently on the white-sand shore, caressing the nature and being a natural part of it. The bamboo structure is covered with thatched roof, offering authentic Vietnamese cultural experience as well as reducing environmental impact. The thin bamboo (Tam Vong), measured only 40-50 mm in diameter, are assembled by bamboo dowel nail and thentightened by rope. The bamboo are treated with a natural traditional method developed at a Vietnamese craft village, which involves soaking the bamboo in mud and smoking afterwards.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

Next, the restaurant features a hyperbolic-parabolic shell structure, which forms a semi-outdoor space for social gathering and interaction. Each of the 13 bamboo shell unit is composed of 80 straight bamboo, creating a wavy ceilingand rhythmicalroof landscape.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

For accommodation, five huts are built by bamboo frame modules which offer cozy bed space for each guest. These frames are assembled on the ground to shorten construction period and improveworkmanship. Recycled timber shutters which are typically used in traditional Vietnamese colonial villas, form the huts façade.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

These bamboo structures not only enhance guests experience on the island but also become a landmark of this popular tourist destination, where many boats cruise through the Cat Ba Archipelago. Despite the construction of the project, the site is left intact, the nature preserved thanks to using such an environmental-friendly bamboo structure. This is this environmentally-conscious aspect that we want to approach for this project.

Save this picture!
© Hiroyuki Oki
© Hiroyuki Oki

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
VTN Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Vietnam
Cite: "Castaway Island Resort / VTN Architects" 12 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913051/castaway-island-resort-vtn-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream