World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Sports Architecture
  4. Spain
  5. MCEA | Arquitectura
  6. 2017
  7. EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre / MCEA | Arquitectura

EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre / MCEA | Arquitectura

  • 01:00 - 13 March, 2019
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre / MCEA | Arquitectura
Save this picture!
EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre / MCEA | Arquitectura, © DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA © DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA © DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA © DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA + 30

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre was conceived in two distinct phases; the first of these consisted of the covering of the two existing outdoor courts; the second was the design and execution of the enclosure of its perimeter.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
Save this picture!
West elevation / East elevation
West elevation / East elevation
Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

When, during the execution of the first phase, we receive the brief for the design of the enclosure, our main aim was to achieve an element of fusion between the interior and its broader setting, so as not to lose the essence of this outdoor space for the practice of sport, which had been used as such by teams from EsPuig d'en Valls for years.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

Indeed, it was during the implementation of the first phase that we discovered the intensity of the shades of colour that the sun projected onto the building from first light (due to the absence of obstacles to the east) until dusk. For this reason, the introduction of these fleeting tones of natural light into the newly defined space has become a fundamental element in the project, one which gives continuity in time to the sporting essence of the existing space, which previously was completely open.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

To define this relationship of permanent change between the interior and exterior,we worked with the six surfaces of the building: its ground, which introduces a blue colour, so evident in the Balearic landscape; its ceiling, of corrugated aluminium, with a reflective capacity which provides a fusion of all elements in the development; and the four walls, materialized through the combination of blind panel walls and lattice walls of 24 cm exposed white brick with sufficient permeability to allow for the compositional overlapping of two opposing facades and the introduction of the colours of the environment as part of the composition of each of these. On the western facade, the lattice panels are aligned according to the horizontal line marked by the stream that runs alongside the building; the eastern facade breaks this linearity to allow for a reflection of the broken lines of the mountainous horizon beyond; the southern facade, which provides the main access, incorporates a lattice fabric in a continuous state of changing colours, and as such constitutes the most representative element of the whole plot.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

The material selected for the lattice (white open brick), as well as providing notable nuances of colour according to the sun’s position, these ranging from ochre at certain hours of the day to pure whites, allows for the inclusion of a 24cm thick wall which greatly inhibits the entry of water into the enclosure, even in adverse weather conditions.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

As a result seeking a close relationship between interior and exterior, the building is able to take full advantage of the prevailing climatic conditions, in order to attain a system of ventilation and natural lighting, and which leads to a level of energy consumption close to zero.

Save this picture!
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA
© DAVID FRUTOS FOTOGRAFÍA DE ARQUITECTURA

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MCEA | Arquitectura
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Sports Architecture Recreation & Training gymnasium Sustainability Spain
Cite: "EsPuig d'en Valls Sports Centre / MCEA | Arquitectura" [Centro deportivo en Es Puig den Valls / MCEA | Arquitectura] 13 Mar 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/913014/espuig-den-valls-sports-centre-mcea-arquitectura/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream